Atlas Cross Sport vs. Honda Passport, AMG E63 wagon returns, Ford launches Active Drive Assist: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 VW Atlas Cross Sport vs. 2020 Honda Passport: Compare Crossover SUVs

The 2021 VW Atlas Cross Sport and the 2020 Honda Passport are classic spin-offs. Like “Rhoda” and “The Jeffersons,” they have plenty to recommend them in their own right, even over the three-row SUVs that spawned them.

Hands-free driving system for 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E arriving next year

If the Mustang Mach-E is driving Ford into the future, the all-electric crossover may not require anyone to have their hands on the wheel.

Jeep Cherokee SUV recalled for transmission issue

FCA recalls 2014-2017 Jeep Cherokee SUVs for a driveline connection issue that could prevent the SUV from being put in park.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S sedan and wagon return to put the hammer down

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S sedan and wagon are refreshed for 2021 with a revised look, the MBUX infotainment system, and a new steering wheel.

2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots and video

Bit disappointed by the somewhat down on power CT4-V and CT5-V models Cadillac launched for 2020? Don't sweat it as the automaker is preparing proper fire-breathing successors to the 464-horsepower ATS-V and 640-hp CTS-V.

McLaren celebrates 25th anniversary of Le Mans win with special 720S

McLaren has launched a 50-car run of 720S special editions to mark the 25th anniversary of its Le Mans win with the F1 GTR.

From Green Car Reports:

Ford Mustang Mach-E Active Drive Assist

Ford Active Drive Assist vs. Tesla Autopilot: How the systems might compare

These two Tesla and Ford systems might have nearly the same function, but a cultural rift between Detroit and Silicon Valley separates them.

Interior sketches of Lordstown Endurance electric pickup shown ahead of June 25 debut

The interior features a single, long, horizontal, screen in place of the conventional separate gauge cluster and infotainment touchscreens, similar to the "surfboard" design used by Mercedes-Benz. A rotary controller on the center console is used to control the screen.

Tesla and Panasonic renew battery commitment, but no Gigafactory expansion yet

Panasonic is no longer the exclusive battery supplier to Tesla, but a new deal shows that it will remain very important for many years.