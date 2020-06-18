Jeep Cherokee SUV recalled for transmission issue

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced on Thursday the recall of certain Jeep Cherokee SUVs for a transmission issue that could lead to the vehicle rolling away when it is supposed to be in "park."

A driveline connection may slip and lead to a loss of a power. The affected car won't be able to go, and it won't be able to park. This could increase the risk of vehicle roll-away. This is not related to the widespread FCA recall of 2014-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles, which was attributed to a confusing new gear shift design.

The current recall affects 67,248 Jeep Cherokees from model year 2014-2017, though FCA is aware of only a single incident that resulted in no injuries. Only Cherokees equipped with a two-speed power transfer case on 4x4 models are being recalled. Vehicles with a single-speed power transfer unit are not affected.

The fix is to update the transmission software, which has to be done at a dealer. The software update will alert the driver of the potential error with a warning light in the cluster, then the vehicle will shift power to the rear wheels to maintain propulsion, according to Autoblog. If "park" is not engaged, the software update will automatically apply the parking brake. Until the recall is complete, FCA recommends affected owners use their parking brakes.

The recall begins next month and will be completed at service centers free of charge. Customers can call 1-800-853-1403 or visit FCA's recall website.