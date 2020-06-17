Camper vans hit the road, 2021 BMW M5 drops, Lucid Air set to launch: What's New @ The Car Connection

How to be a Covid camper

Got the camping bug? Want to explore these United States but don’t have the best car for it? Don’t fancy a massive RV or a flimsy tent? Then it might be time for a camper van.

All Pilot crossovers now come with a 9-speed automatic, but prices creep up only slightly for the new model year.

Tesla Model S: 402-mile range exceeds many gas cars

Tesla has broken the 400-mile range barrier, according to EPA tests, with the 2020 Model S Long Range Plus sedan.

From Motor Authority:

2021 BMW M5

2021 BMW M5 receives new look and tech but no extra horsepower

BMW unveiled the car's high-performance M5 variant which is due to join the updated 5-Series in showrooms later this year. It will arrive as a 2021 model and with a starting price of $‭104,495 for the regular M5 and ‭$112,095‬ for the spicier M5 Competition.

2021 Toyota Supra price drops to ‭$43,945‬ with arrival of 4-cylinder option

Toyota has added a more affordable 4-cylinder version of the rear-wheel-drive sports car—and made the 6-cylinder version quicker.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Fifty celebrates a half-century of luxe

On June 17, 1970, Land Rover created the Range Rover, the world's first high-end SUV. Yuppies, investment bankers, and the automotive world would never be the same. Now, 50 years after the first Range Rover rolled off the assembly line, Land Rover is celebrating with a limited run of 50 2021 Range Rover Fifty models.

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid AIr

Lucid Air electric sedan: Debut September 9, deliveries early 2021

The luxurious, long-range Lucid Air electric sedan is due to go into production by the end of 2020. And the California company behind it revealed Wednesday when exactly it will show the full set of production-ready details.

Rimac C_Two electric supercar delivery delayed to 2021

The Croatian supercar maker delayed its 258-mph C_Two electric car to next year to accommodate validation and crash-testing.

Want to help build a VW electric car?

At Volkswagen's "glass house" in Dresden originally built to make the Phaeton, it will let visitors help build an e-Golf.