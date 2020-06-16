2021 Lexus IS and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 debut, Tesla's 400-mile range: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lexus IS revealed: New look for luxury sedan, but a lot hasn't changed

A refreshed body graces the 2021 Lexus IS luxury compact sedan, but the engines, interior, and just about everything else stays the same as the old model.

Crossover SUVs deadlier to pedestrians: IIHS study

Since the spread of SUVs beginning in the late-1990s, safety advocates have decried the effect of these larger, heavier utility vehicles on car crashes. That same argument applies today to pedestrians, even as advanced safety features have proliferated alongside crossover SUVs, the IIHS suggested in a study released Tuesday.

Self-driving car developers, states line up to participate in nationwide testing program

The NHTSA and the DOT will connect with self-driving car developers to test the state of the art technology, but will the effort stall like attempts to write federal self-driving standards?

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Ford says 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will be best 5.0 Mustang track car, ever

Ford claims the reborn 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will offer the best track performance of any 5.0-liter Mustang in the car's history.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe starts at $90,950 with arrival of GT 43

Mercedes-AMG has added a new entry-level model to its GT 4-Door Coupe range: the GT 43. The model was actually launched outside the United States in 2018 but has only now been announced for local sale. It's due here late in 2020 as a 2021 model and with a starting price of $90,950.

2022 Hyundai Tucson spy shots

The prototypes are already at a late stage of development as they are wearing the lights and wheels that will end up on the production model. Previously thought to go on sale later this year, a Hyundai spokesman confirmed to Motor Authority this week that the redesigned Tucson will arrive in 2021 as a 2022 model.

2020 Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus: 400-mile range an electric-car first

Tesla has accomplished another electric-car first with its Model S.

Canadian study: Each EV brings better health, $7,500 in "social benefits"

Many studies have confirmed the health benefits of replacing internal-combustion vehicles with EVs, but a new Canadian study puts a dollar amount on those benefits.

Citroën Ë-Spacetourer electric van can seat up to nine

Up to nine people can fit in this French electric passenger van—although its range is limited to just 143 miles on the European cycle.