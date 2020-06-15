2021 Nissan Rogue debuts, Ford Bronco coming soon, Mustang Mach-E gets free charges: What's New @ The Car Connection

New 2021 Nissan Rogue crossover SUV gets stronger, sharper, and more Platinum

The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue compact crossover SUV unveiled Monday gets a wealth of upscale improvements, including Nissan's top Platinum trim for the first time, but the powertrain is limited to one engine despite competitors rolling out hybrids, plug-in, and electric variants.

Ford hints at July 9 reveal for 2021 Bronco

Ford is now set to unveil a new generation of the Bronco, and the automaker has just posted an image of the bucking bronco logo on Instagram together with the tag, “07/09/2020. The Wild Returns.”

This is how you detail a $2.3M Aston Martin Vulcan

The track-only Aston Martin Vulcan is one of the rarest hypercars. Just 24 were made, at a price of $2.3 million each. So how do you detail a car this rare and expensive?

Ferrari recreates “Rendez-Vous” film in Monaco with F1 driver, SF90 Stradale

Ferrari has attempted to recreate the magic of one of the most epic drives caught on camera with a little help from the original film's director, as well as current Formula One driver Charles Leclerc.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E at Electrify America fast charger

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will include several free fast charges

Ford will allow buyers to finance a home wallbox with the Mach-E, and it will include 250 kwh of free fast charging for road trips.

NYC analysis finds hybrids' mpg advantage is better than EPA suggests

In New York City, Hybrid cars and trucks beat their EPA fuel economy ratings in fleet service, according to analysis from the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), which manages the Big Apple's municipal fleet.

Cadillac EVs won't mirror gasoline models in design

Upcoming Cadillac electric cars won't look like their internal-combustion counterparts, Cadillac design director Brian Smith said in an interview with Automobile published Wednesday.