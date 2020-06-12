Limited run, 2020 Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" truck honors Navy

The second installment of Ram's special edition pickups to honor five branches of the U.S. military will hit dealers soon, the truckmaker announced Thursday.

The 2020 Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" truck will honor the U.S. Navy, and it follows a similar package released last year for the Army.

Like last year's version, the new Ram 1500 Navy version will be limited to 2,000 trucks but will be available to any buyer—not just servicemembers.

Of the 2,000 trucks allotted to honor the Navy, 1,000 will be painted Ceramic Gray and 1,000 will be painted Patriot Blue. The trucks are based on Ram 1500 Big Horn pickups with four-wheel drive and an off-road equipment package, which cost $43,630 to start.

The "Built to Serve" package adds $2,795 to the price and includes 20-inch wheels finished in Technical Gray and an American flag decal on the rear quarter panel.

Inside, the truck gets unique light blue stitching, Velcro inserts for patches or regimental badges, and pouches.

The five special edition trucks, beginning with last year's Army version and current Navy edition, feature unique paint schemes that honor branches of the military. Gator and Diamond Black (1,000 trucks) honor the Army, Ceramic Gray and Patriot Blue (1,000 trucks) honor the Navy, Anvil and Billet Silver (1,000 trucks) honor the Air Force, Tank and Flame Red (1,000 trucks) honor the Marines, and Spitfire and Bright White (500 trucks) honor the Coast Guard.