2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV returns with a 453-horsepower V-8

The GTS variants return to the 2021 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the automaker announced Thursday.

Porsche's largest crossover SUV now comes with nearly a dozen variants in two body styles, with the GTS slotting between the Cayenne S and Cayenne Turbo models. If you get confused, more letters usually means more power and more money.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS starts at $108,650 and has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 shared with the Panamera GTS. It sends 453 horsepower and 457-pound feet of torque to all four 21-inch wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. It hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, or 4.2 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package, and has a top speed of 168 mph. That package comes standard on the wagon-like Cayenne Coupe GTS, which is $3,200 more to start at $111,850.

The Cayenne S starts at $86,450 and uses a 434-hp 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6. It goes from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds with a top speed of 164 mph.

The Cayenne Turbo starts at $129,150, and has a 541-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that helps it reach 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Hit the autobahn to hit its top speed of 177 mph.

The last Porsche Cayenne GTS, way back in 2018 before there was a Cayenne Coupe, had a 440-hp twin-turbo V-6 and performed closer to the S. The 2021 Cayenne GTS lists more to the Turbo side due to the shared V-8 that is tuned differently, and a 1.3-inch lower ride height than the Cayenne S. The GTS has a revised active damping system and an air suspension that should improve handling over the S as well.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS comes standard with a sport exhaust, all the better to indulge in that increasingly rare V-8 howl. If those good vibrations aren't enough, the Coupe has an exclusive exhaust option that is louder still. Black accents from the tailpipes to the intakes distinguish the GTS from other models, and standard eight-way power adjustable sport seats, black brushed aluminum trim pieces, and Alcantara synthetic suede material lines the headliner, armrests, doors and more.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne Coupe GTS arrive at dealerships this fall.