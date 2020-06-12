2020 Genesis G70 driven, Jaguar's racers train for return, Musk confirms Tesla semi: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Genesis G70 makes case for sport sedan glory

Not much has changed for the second year of the Genesis G70 sport sedan, except for the reminder that it is worthy of consideration alongside the BMW 3-Series, long the benchmark for your sport sedan dollars.

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV returns with a 453-horsepower V-8

The high horsepower SUV borrows hardware from the Cayenne Turbo and buttons down its suspension.

Limited run, 2020 Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" truck honors Navy

The 2020 Ram 1500 "Built to Serve Edition" honors the Navy with exclusive colors and features, as part of the second installment of Ram's five-part series honoring the U.S. military.

From Motor Authority:

James Calado, Panasonic Jaguar Racing

Even at a standstill, Jaguar’s Formula E racers are still driven to succeed

Beau Rivage climbs steeper and faster than any television camera could ever show. Avenue d’Ostende in Monaco climbs more than 120 feet in about 500 yards, a steep rise in many ways.

Alpina rolls out updated B5 based on the 2021 BMW 5-Series

BMW's 5-Series has just undergone a mid-cycle update, and now Alpina has launched its own version of the updated mid-sizer.

2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible spy shots and video

BMW has just introduced a new generation of its 4-Series coupe for 2021, a car that's bigger and bolder than its predecessor. In fact, it's even longer than the 3-Series sedan with which it shares a platform and powertrains.

From Green Car Reports:

Prototype for Tesla Semi electric semi-trailer truck

Musk says yes: Tesla Semi reportedly being pushed toward mass-production

Tesla revealed the Semi back in 2017, and there have been no significant recent updates on its progress. But Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now pushing to begin "volume production" of the electric semi truck, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC.

All 2017-2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models recalled for fire risk

Chrysler's family-size plug-in hybrid is due back at dealerships for an inspection of its 12V accessory battery connection.

Volkswagen ID.3 delayed to September for first European deliveries

European deliveries of the Volkswagen ID.3, the first in a family of mass-market electric cars from the German automaker, have been delayed to September. Binding orders for the initial 30,000 1st Edition models can be made in Europe beginning June 17, VW said in a press release Wednesday.