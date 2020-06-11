Ford issues two recalls, Ram relaunches Built to Serve truck, RAV4 Hybrid fix is coming: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford recalls 2.15M cars for incorrect repair of previous door latch recall

Millions of previously repaired door latches on everything from Fiesta to Mustang could potentially crack and fail.

Ford recalls nearly 350,000 F-150 pickup trucks for brake issue

Ford has issued a recall for faulty master cylinders in 2014-2017 Ford F-150 pickups that could lead to increased pedal travel and system warnings.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition”

Ram returns with new “Built to Serve” special-edition 1500 pickup truck

Ram is back with another run of its 1500 “Built to Serve Edition” pickup trucks designed to honor the country's men and women in military service.

Bubba Wallace to race with Black Lives Matter livery, stands against Confederate flag now banned by NASCAR

NASCAR's only African-American driver, Bubba Wallace, wants the racing body to ban Confederate flags and will race with a Black Lives Matter livery.

NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli quits because the Confederate flag was banned

Little-known NASCAR driver and team owner Ray Ciccarelli announced he will quit the sport after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag at its events.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - Best Car To Buy 2020

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid fuel tank issue: Fix is coming soon

Toyota has started to notify owners about an issue that can prevent the use of the RAV4 Hybrid's rated fuel-tank capacity—and driving range.

GM CEO Mary Barra confirms electric van, as all-electric future remains a mirage

Fully electric commercial vehicles, like the electric van for delivery fleets that was first reported earlier this month, are “a huge opportunity” for GM, CEO Mary Barra said in a Bloomberg interview Monday.

2021 BMW X5 plug-in hybrid SUV: More power, more than double the electric range

BMW's remake of the X5 plug-in, called the X5 xDrive 45e, emphasizes acceleration and plug-in miles but might not measure up in gas mileage.