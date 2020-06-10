Ford recalls nearly 350,000 F-150 pickup trucks for brake issue

Certain Ford F-150 pickup trucks equipped with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 are being recalled for a faulty brake master cylinder, Ford announced Wednesday.

The brake master cylinder can leak brake fluid into the brake booster, and ultimately reduce braking power to the front wheels. Drivers may feel more pedal travel that requires more force to press the brake. The loss of power could also trigger an audible chime, a message alert, or a red brake warning light in the instrument cluster.

Ford knows about seven low-speed crashes and two injuries related to the issue.

The recall encompasses nearly 350,000 trucks in North America, with 292,311 vehicles in the U.S. The affected F-150s are from model years 2014-2017.

Dealers will replace the master cylinder and the leaking brake booster free of charge. The recall code is 20S31. Owners can visit Ford's recall site or contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332.