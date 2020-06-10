Ford recalls 2.15M cars for incorrect repair of previous door latch recall

Ford announced on Wednesday the recall of 2.15 million older Ford and Lincoln vehicles that had already been recalled and repaired for faulty door latches. Those 2011-2016 models were recalled and repaired through 2017.

The affected vehicles may not have had all the door latches replaced or correctly replaced under the original recall, according to Ford's statement, but the spring tabs in the replacement latch could crack and fail, especially in hit, sunny areas.

A fractured pawl spring tab might result in the door not being able to close, but it could latch after several attempts to shut it. Once the car is moving, the latch can then come undone, the door can swing open and increase the risk of a crash.

Affected vehicles include:

2011-2014 Ford Fiesta

2012-2015 Ford Focus

2013-2014 Ford Fusion

2013-2015 Ford Escape

2013-2015 Ford C-Max

2014-2016 Ford Transit Connect

2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Lincoln MKC

2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ.

In March, Ford recalled 248,912 Fiesta, Fusion, and Lincoln MKZ sedans for a similar issue with a latch design that can crack in typically warm areas.

Instead of taking the affected vehicles into the dealer, owners can inspect the door latch date codes and child safety locks and submit those codes online to see if the repairs were conducted correctly. The results will inform the owner if the car needs to be taken to the dealer and the latches to be replaced.

Owners can also take the vehicle into dealerships to see if it needs repair. The recall number is 20S30 and owners can enter their VIN at Ford's recall site or contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332.