Best camping cars decamp, 2020 Lexus GS F review, 2020 Sonata Hybrid deals: What's New @ The Car Connection

No need for an RV with these great camping cars

The summer travel season might be filled with road trips and campgrounds, and these 2020 cars provide the most versatility and can double as campers in a pinch.

All-electric Ford F-150 pickup truck coming within 24 months, exec says

A battery-powered F-150 will join Ford's fleet within two years, along with its Mach-E and Transit EVs already in the works.

Plug-in 2021 BMW X5 SUV gets $3,300 price bump, big pump in performance and range

BMW's newest crossover with a plug will manage more than double the all-electric range of its predecessor, the automaker announced Wednesday.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Lexus GS F

Review update: The 2020 Lexus GS F exits as imperfectly perfect

The 2020 model year will be the final call for the Lexus GS lineup, and that includes the fantastically flawed high-performance GS F.

Deep dive: Dominic Toretto's Mazda RX-7 from "The Fast and the Furious"

Dominic Toretto's 1993 Mazda RX-7 from "The Fast and the Furious" wasn't the star car, but it represented typical aftermarket tweaks of the day.

The Porsche 911 Targa was created because the US wanted to ban convertibles

Fears of a push to ban convertibles in the U.S. in the 1960s spurred Porsche to create a new body style that offered more safety but still let the outside in: the Targa.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid - First Drve - Portland OR, April 2020

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid $249 lease tops June plug-in, hybrid, electric car deals

Although the cheap low-interest or no-interest financing deals for new vehicles have mostly gone away, as the auto industry recalibrates supply to a new coronavirus-recovery norm for demand, many of them are still good through June in the green-car sector—leading to some standout deals for electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and hybrid vehicles.

BMW invests in company aiming to produce zero net carbon gasoline

Through BMW i Ventures, the automaker is putting its brand behind gasoline that might help lower emissions versus fossil-fuel sources.

Hyundai and Kia honing heat-pump tech for next-generation EVs

Heat pumps help preserve precious miles of range in cold weather—and Hyundai and Kia have been embracing the technology.