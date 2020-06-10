Plug-in 2021 BMW X5 SUV gets $3,300 price bump, big pump in performance and range

BMW's newest crossover with a plug will manage more than double the all-electric range of its predecessor, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive 45e upgrades from a 308-horsepower turbo-4 with a 9-kwh battery to a 389-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with a 24-kwh battery. All performance measures improve for 2021, but the price only jumps from $63,095 to $66,395, including $995 destination.

The all-electric range of the plug-in crossover SUV increases from 14 miles to 30 miles, but BMW seems more intent on overall performance than maximizing range. The turbocharged inline-6 and electric motors generate 443 pound-feet of torque, up from 332 lb-ft, and hits 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. It can also tow up to 7,200 pounds.

The 0-60 mph time is the same as the lighter 2020 X5 xDrive 40i gas-only model, which starts at $62,195 and is EPA rated at 20 mpg city, 26 highway, 22 combined. Fuel economy numbers for the 2021 X5 PHEV have not been released yet.

Cargo space takes a negligible ding, with the battery pack eating .8 cubic feet with the rear seats up for 33.1 cubes, or 1.1 cubic feet less than the standard X5 with the rear seats down for 71.2 cubic feet.

2021 BMW X5 xDrive 45e 2021 BMW X5 xDrive 45e 2021 BMW X5 xDrive 45e

The 2021 X5 xDrive 45e uses an 8-speed automatic transmission to power all four wheels with a rear-wheel bias. Three drive modes give power to the driver to toggle between sport mode for more spirited driving or the quieter and more efficient electric mode, which can be used at speeds of up to 84 mph. Hybrid mode is the default. The battery charges completely in 5.3 hours at a Level 2 charger, or in 17.7 hours at a 120-volt, household-style plug.

Despite being $4,200 more than the X5 xDrive 40i, the plug-in X5 comes with many of the same features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3 digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 19-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather seats and dashboard, interior ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, and a slew of active safety features, including automatic emergency braking with daytime pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and adaptive headlights with automatic high beams.

Packages and standalone options abound, including the M Sport package, of course. The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive 45e goes on sale in July.