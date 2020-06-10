All-electric Ford F-150 pickup truck coming within 24 months, exec says

A fully electric Ford F-150 pickup truck will arrive in the U.S. within the next two years, Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley told investors Wednesday.

The executive outlined some of the automaker's future plans with Ford CEO Jim Hackett during a call hosted by Deutsche Bank. Discussion of future plans included the upcoming pickup, Bronco off-roader, commercial vans, and self-driving tech.

"Within the next 24 months we will have fully electric versions of the world’s best-selling truck, the F-150, and the best-selling cargo van...I like our chances against all comers as we go electric," Farley said.

In March, Ford announced it would have a fully electric version of its Transit cargo van on sale for the 2022 model year. A spokesman for Ford didn't immediately comment on this story.

Last year, Ford announced a tie-up with electric truckmaker Rivian but said its F-150 pickup would be built completely in-house. In July, Ford released footage of an all-electric F-150 towing cargo trains to showcase the potential for an electrified lineup. Now, Farley says the truckmaker will offer electrified versions of the F-150—including hybrid and all-electric versions—that will showcase its commitment to electrification.

The new F-150 will be built with a new electric framework that can update the pickup's systems wirelessly, Farley told investors. Tesla and other automakers have used similar over-the-air updates to add features and range, or update safety systems. Fleet operators may be able to use the systems to monitor and maintain their pickups.

Not only that, Farley added that the new F-150 that will be revealed June 25 will be built alongside the current F-150 already on sale. The production overlap is similar to strategies recently used by crosstown rivals General Motors and Ram when those truckmakers released the newer versions of their light-duty pickups. The "classic," "heritage," or older versions of the pickups were offered for at least a year alongside newer versions of the truck and were sold primarily as work trucks or lower-cost versions of those pickups. Ford used a similar strategy for its F-150 pickup in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Hackett added that its upcoming Bronco, scheduled to be unveiled this summer, would feature innovative tech such as an "open air" cockpit. The automaker also finalized its non-equity partnership with Volkswagen to build commercial vehicles, medium-size pickups, and electric vehicles.