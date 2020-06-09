2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid compared, Maybach S-Class special, million-mile battery reality: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda CR-V vs. 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid compared: Crossover SUV cross-up

We drove the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid and 2020 Honda CR-V back to back to see what the differences were.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek revealed: Small crossover SUV adds more power

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will address a longstanding gripe that owners of the small crossover SUV have had since the car's debut for 2013.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition

Current-generation Mercedes-Maybach S-Class goes quietly into the night with stunning special edition

Mercedes-Maybach has thrown everything into its latest special edition, of which just 15 are planned for the United States.

Learn how the original BMW X5 was designed

Before he was designing supercars and hypercars like the Ferrari F430 and McLaren P1, talented designer Frank Stephenson was penning more pedestrian vehicles.

2022 Genesis GV70 spy shots and video

Genesis' GV80 is just the first of three SUVs planned by the Korean luxury brand. The second has just been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model 3

Battery giant CATL ready to make million-mile, 16-year batteries for more than Tesla

CATL has developed a battery pack that will last 16 years and 2 million kilometers (1.24 million miles), and will offer it to any interested automaker, chairman Zeng Yuqun said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Report: Hydrogen for fuel-cell vehicles likely to reach price parity with gasoline by 2025

Hydrogen fuel-cell cars face many roadblocks to mass adoption, but a new report claims they could achieve price parity with gasoline by 2025.

Lordstown Motors updates on Ohio factory, will reveal Endurance electric truck in June

The all-electric pickup made in Ohio is set to be revealed at a company meeting, with first deliveries to customers early in 2021.