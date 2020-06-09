2021 Subaru Crosstrek revealed: Small crossover SUV adds more power

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will address a longstanding gripe that owners of the small crossover SUV have had since the car's debut for 2013.

Subaru announced Tuesday that the new 2021 Crosstrek will be available with a more powerful, 182-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-4 that makes nearly 20% more power than the base 2.0-liter flat-4 equipped on all of the small crossovers until now. The bigger engine is borrowed from the Forester crossover wholesale and plunked into the smaller Crosstrek paired to a standard continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The bigger engine is EPA rated at 27 mpg city, 34 highway, 29 combined. All-wheel drive is standard on all Crosstreks.

Subaru said the 2021 Crosstrek will go on sale this summer, but didn't say how much it would cost when it arrives. It's not likely to stray far from the base price for 2020 of $23,155, including destination.

The base 2.0-liter flat-4 will still power base and Premium trim levels. It makes 152 hp and pairs to a 6-speed manual transmission or CVT and is EPA rated at 30 mpg combined with the automatic transmission. The manual drops it to just 25 mpg combined. Although the Crosstrek's capability off-road was always impressive, the slow 2.0-liter flat-4 struggled to motivate the Crosstrek and up hills.

In addition to improvements under the hood, Subaru also updated the exterior of the new Crosstrek with a revised grille and fog lights.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

New for 2021 will be the Crosstrek Sport model that includes the uprated 2.5-liter engine, 17-inch gray wheels, and synthetic leather upholstery with yellow contrast stitching. The upholstery is borrowed from the Subaru Outback XT Onyx Edition, and is made of a urethane that's both soft and waterproof.

Every Crosstrek with a CVT comes with a suite of active safety features that includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a rear-seat reminder. A 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on base, Premium, and Sport trim levels. An 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone software is standard on Crosstrek Limited and optional on other grades.