2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport tested, Aston Martin preps SUV, 1959 EV revisited: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport flexes style and space

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport crossover SUV provides plenty of space for five, but you might want to think twice about towing 5,000 pounds.

2020 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid has 37-mile range, starts below $35,000

The 2020 Ford Escape compact crossover is the most-efficient vehicle in its class.

More than 136,000 newer Acura, Honda models recalled for stall risk

Honda will recall certain 2018-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles for a defective fuel pump that can increase the risk of a crash, the automaker announced last week.

2021 Aston Martin DBX

New Aston Martin DBX derivatives to start arriving from 2021

SUVs are all the rage right now, even among the ultra-luxury crowd where they account for close to 50 percent of sales at brands like Bentley and Lamborghini. Aston Martin is just about to enter the fray with its 2021 DBX.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer spy shots

Jeep plans to launch a large, upmarket SUV to take on the likes of the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.

2021 Lexus IS debut postponed

Lexus was scheduled to unveil a new generation of its IS sedan on June 9 but has since postponed the debut. The automaker said in a statement Friday that a new reveal date would be announced shortly.

1059 Charles Town-About electric car - from Motor Trend

Electric car review from 1959: A snapshot of EV enthusiasm decades before Tesla

A review of the 1959 Charles Town-About electric coupe shows how much has changed in the development of electric vehicles, and the concerns that still sound familiar today.

Vast Nevada solar array on federal land will be biggest ever

The solar array was recently approved by the Trump administration and will offset the greenhouse gas emissions of 83,000 cars.

Electric crate motor kit is ready for your EV project: What would you make?

The so-called crate engine has been a boon to car hobbyists, providing streamlined option for replacing the engine of a project vehicle. While crate engines are typically V-8s, United Kingdom-based Swindon Powertrain now offers an electric equivalent.