Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

More than 136,000 newer Acura, Honda models recalled for stall risk

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 8, 2020

Honda will recall certain 2018-2020 Acura and Honda vehicles for a defective fuel pump that can increase the risk of a crash, the automaker announced last week. Honda also issued a stop-sale order prohibiting dealers to sell the affected new vehicles until the issue is fixed.

The fuel pumps may have a defective impeller that could result in a loss of engine power or cause the vehicle to stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash. Honda said it has not received any reports of crashes or injuries as a result of the issue, in paperwork filed with federal regulators. 

The 136,057 vehicles in the recall include:

-2018-2019 Acura NSX

-2019 Acura RDX

-2019 Acura RLX and RLX Sport Hybrid

-2018-2019 Honda Accord

-2018-2019 Honda Civic hatchback and Type R

-2019 Honda Fit

-2018-2019 Honda HR-V

-2019-2020 Honda Insight

The problem is unrelated to an Acura/Honda fuel pump recall from last year. More than 430,000 vehicles were recalled then for fuel pumps in models equipped with 3.5-liter V-6 engines. 

Honda will notify owners by late July and dealers will replace the fuel pump assembly free of charge. Owners can see if their models are affected by visiting Acura's recall site or Honda's recall site or by calling 888-234-2138 Monday through Friday from 6am-5pm PT.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

New 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition sees red instead of black New 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition sees red instead of black
Review update: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport flexes style and space Review update: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport flexes style and space
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe crossover SUV revealed: Five-seater faces up against competitors 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe crossover SUV revealed: Five-seater faces up against competitors
2021 Chevy Silverado, 2021 GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups adding tony, tough new versions 2021 Chevy Silverado, 2021 GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups adding tony, tough new versions
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.