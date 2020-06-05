Chrysler Pacifica AWD arrives, Karma Revero GT priced, Audi E-Tron charging explained: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition starts at $41,735

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition will cost $41,735 including destination when it arrives at dealers in the third quarter of 2020, the automaker announced Friday.

Wash me now: What's the best type of car wash?

Automated touch car washes differ from touchless and do-it-yourself car washes, though each one has its pros and cons.

Nissan recalls more than 1.8M Altimas for risk of hoods flying open while driving

Nissan will recall certain 2013-2018 Altima sedans for a corroded hood latch that could result in the hood opening while driving. The recall covers 1,831,818 vehicles, the automaker announced this week.

2020 Karma Revero GT

2020 Karma Revero GT receives performance packs, $144,800 price tag

As it prepares for the launch of its battery-electric Revero GTE in 2021, Karma Automotive has introduced new options for the existing extended-range electric Revero GT for the 2020 model year.

Porsche is done racing in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship after 2020

Porsche will exit the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's GTLM class after 2020, but has hinted it may return to the series.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spy shots and video

Soon, Volkswagen will give the segment a go with an Arteon Shooting Brake. New prototypes have just been spotted ahead of the world debut on June 24.

2019 Audi E-Tron - Best Car To Buy 2020

Audi E-Tron fast charging: Why predictability was a priority over peak power

As Audi has previously emphasized about the E-Tron SUV and E-Tron Sportback, the maximum charging rate isn’t as important as the charging rate that the vehicle can maintain over time. It’s the latter that makes your highway stop predictable.

EV charging, carbon reduction included in $500B transportation infrastructure bill

Electric-car charging, hydrogen infrastructure, and penalties for greenhouse-gas-offending states were included in the long-anticipated U.S. House of Representatives transportation bill, released Wednesday.

Charging connectors will be required at gas stations in Germany

Germany will require all gas stations to offer electric car charging as part of a 130 billion euro ($146 billion) economic recovery plan, reports Reuters. While some gas-station chains have begun to add electric-car charging, Germany is likely the first country to mandate it nationwide.