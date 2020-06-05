Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

Nissan recalls more than 1.8M Altimas for risk of hoods flying open while driving

2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Altima

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 5, 2020

Nissan will recall certain 2013-2018 Altima sedans for a corroded hood latch that could result in the hood opening while driving. The recall covers 1,831,818 vehicles, the automaker announced this week. 

At issue is a set of two hood latches. If the primary latch is inadvertently released, then the secondary hood latch could corrode over time. That corroded secondary latch can then unlatch while the hood is closed. If the primary latch is accidentally released again, there is nothing keeping the hood down. Typically to open the hood, the driver has to pull the hood release from the inside of the car, then walk around to the front and manually release the secondary latch to lift the hood. 

In this case, if the hood latch is accidentally released from inside the car then there's nothing keeping the hood down. It could open unexpectedly while driving, increasing the risk of a crash, Nissan told the NHTSA. 

Nissan is working on a remedy. In the meantime, owners will be notified on how to close the hood and maintain the latch. Notices will be mailed starting by June 22. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669 or visit Nissan's recall site.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive: 2020 Mini Cooper SE comes with a big but First drive: 2020 Mini Cooper SE comes with a big but
2021 Chevy Silverado, 2021 GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups adding tony, tough new versions 2021 Chevy Silverado, 2021 GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups adding tony, tough new versions
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe crossover SUV revealed: Five-seater faces up against competitors 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe crossover SUV revealed: Five-seater faces up against competitors
New 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition sees red instead of black New 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition sees red instead of black
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.