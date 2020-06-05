2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition starts at $41,735

It's back. All-wheel drive returns to the Chrysler Pacifica minivan for the first time since 2004. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition will cost $41,735 including destination when it arrives at dealers in the third quarter of 2020, the automaker announced Friday.

Yes, all-wheel-drive models will still have the clever Stow 'n Go seating that folds the second- and third-row seats into the floor.

The Launch Edition will be limited to the Touring L trim for 2020, though it's expected to expand to other trims for 2021. The upcharge for the AWD Launch Edition is $3,095, but that is not an accurate basis for how much extra all-wheel drive will cost on 2021 models. The math is muddled because of extra features like the inclusion of the S Appearance package on the Launch Edition.

The 2020 Pacifica Touring L costs $38,640, including $1,495 destination, and the blacked-out S package would add $795 for a total of $39,435. That means all-wheel drive is $2,300 more than the front-wheel-drive 2020 Touring L version. That's a reasonable ballpark for the AWD upcharge on 2021 models. A 2020 Toyota Sienna LE with all-wheel drive is $2,540 more than the front-drive version.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition

The 2020 Pacifica AWD Launch Edition comes with 18-inch wheels instead of the 17s standard on the Touring L, plus black badging and black accents on the headlights, grille, and rear valance, as well as upgrades to the interior. The leather seats come with gray stitching, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with brushed metal accents is standard. Options include an in-car theater, a panoramic sunroof, a towing package, and a premium audio package with more USB ports and other conveniences. The 2020 model does not come with Uconnect 5, which is the next-generation infotainment system debuting in the 2021 Pacifica.

All Pacificas are powered by a 287-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Chrysler's all-wheel drive system can send all 262 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels or the combination of wheels with the most traction through a brake-based differential. When all-wheel drive is not needed, such as during highway cruising or around-town driving, the driveshaft stops spinning to the rear wheels to conserve fuel.

The 2020 Launch Edition can be ordered now at dealerships in North America. Family pricing of 7.5% off plus $200 is still offered on all Pacifica models, which also qualify for 0% financing for 60 months and no payments for 120 days.