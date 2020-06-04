2021 Toyota Corolla updated, SVE turns out 2021 Syclone, electric airplane takes off: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota Corolla adds Android Auto compatibility, more safety gear

Toyota's venerable small car can always learn a few new tricks.

2021 Chevy Silverado, 2021 GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups adding tony, tough new versions

General Motors has big plans for its twin heavy-duty haulers when they go on sale for the 2021 model year. Order guides detail off-road focused and luxury versions of both pickups are coming to dealers soon.

2021 Audi A5

The 2021 Audi A5 criminally undersells itself by sharing a name with a size for printer paper.

2019 GMC Syclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering

2021 GMC Syclone with 750 hp from SVE coming to rock you like a hurricane

The 2021 GMC Syclone from SVE will feature a V-8 to make 750 horsepower and continue in the footsteps of the 1991 original.

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class adds tech to its beauty

The swoopy luxury sedan adds twin 12.3-inch screens for instruments and infotainment, and a few new driver-assistance features.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT spy shots

New spy shots of the Audi E-tron GT reveal a look very similar to the concept version shown at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Electric Cessna Caravan (Photo by MagniX)

World's largest commercial electric airplane flown for 30 minutes, can go 100 miles

A milestone in the quest to develop electric commercial aircraft occurred last week. The world's largest commercial electric airplane took to the skies, flying for 30 minutes over Moses Lake, Washington.

Report: GM electric van for fleets due as early as 2021

General Motors is reportedly working to develop a fully electric van that might be aimed at a potential profit center for vehicle makers: commercial delivery fleets.

Mercedes-Benz details how it will ramp up battery production for EVs

Mercedes-Benz has ambitious plans to produce 50,000 electric cars this year, and now the German automaker has offered more detail on how it plans to supply those cars with batteries.