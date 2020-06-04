2021 Toyota Corolla adds Android Auto compatibility, more safety gear

Toyota's venerable small car can always learn a few new tricks.

When it arrives in dealers later this year, the 2021 Toyota Corolla will offer standard Android Auto and satellite radio compatibility, as well as more standard and available safety equipment, Toyota spokesman Zach Reed confirmed.

Reed didn't say how much the sedan or hatchback will cost when it goes on sale, but it's not likely to stray far from the base prices for 2020, which were $20,555 for the Corolla sedan, $24,055 for the Corolla Hybrid, or $21,245 for the Corolla Hatchback.

Toyota will add Android Auto software to the 2021 Corolla, which already includes Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Base Corolla L sedans are equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, while LE, XLE, SE, and XSE trims use an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

Corolla XLE and XSE models will also add standard rear cross-traffic alerts to its blind-spot monitors. The monitors with cross-traffic alerts will be available on LE, LE Hybrid, and SE models (equipped with a continuously variable automatic transmission). Every Corolla is equipped with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams.

All Corollas come with 10 airbags, including two additional airbags to protect rear-seat passengers. Last year, the IIHS rated the 2020 Corolla as a Top Safety Pick after it earned top "Good" scores in all crash tests, and earned a "Superior" rating for its front crash prevention.

Reed also said that Corollas would be equipped with standard satellite radio compatibility (subscription sold separately) and automatic stop/start systems to reduce fuel consumption while the car is stopped.

Toyota announced this week that it would offer a special edition of the 2021 Corolla Hatchback, but we don't expect that will be all for the small car this year. Toyota has hinted at other changes, including sportier variants, although it's unclear when we'll know more. Stay tuned.