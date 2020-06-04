2021 Chevy Silverado, 2021 GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups adding tony, tough new versions

General Motors has big plans for its twin heavy-duty haulers when they go on sale for the 2021 model year.

Order guides detail off-road focused and luxury versions of both pickups are coming to dealers soon. A spokesman for General Motors didn't comment on the new trucks.

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD will add Z71 Sport and Chrome Sport editions to crew cab pickups. The appearance packages add exterior accents and 18-inch wheels that are upgradable to 20-inch wheels. The Z71 Sport and Chrome Sport editions are mechanically different than the Z71 off-road models that offer beefier shocks and skid plates, and the appearance package likely will be less expensive, although GM hasn't yet said how much it will cost.

The Z71 Sport and Chrome Sport editions will complement a Midnight Edition package and the Carhartt special edition heavy-duty pickup that was announced last year.

The 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD will add a top tier Denali Black Diamond edition that includes uprated audio by Kicker, power retractable bed steps, and 20-inch wheels. At the other end of the lot—actually, in the dirt across the street—the GMC Sierra 2500HD will offer an X31 off-road version that's nearly identical to the Silverado Z71 off-road package. Both add Ranch twin-tube shocks, skid plates, and hill-descent control. The GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4 off-road version already on sale will get a convenience package that adds more features and safety equipment.

Both GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado pickups will get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for 2021. Basic work trucks will also feature an optional safety package that includes automatic emergency braking.

We expect to know more about the heavy-duty pickups, including how much they cost, later this year.