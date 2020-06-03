2021 Hyundai Santa Fe debuts, Batmobile goes mid-engine, Bollinger explored: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe crossover SUV revealed: Five-seater faces up against competitors

The heavily revised 2021 Santa Fe sports a nicer, more comfortable interior and will boast more interior tech, according to Hyundai. Perhaps that's why it has a toothy grin.

New 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition sees red instead of black

Red is the new black, Toyota seems to suggest with the the 2021 Corolla Hatchback Special Edition. It comes in Supersonic Red with a distinct body kit.

2021 BMW 4-Series preview

The redesigned 2021 BMW 4-Series coupe is longer, wider, more powerful, and only marginally more expensive than the outgoing model.

From Motor Authority:

“The Batman” Batmobile - Photo credit: TheBatRobert/Twitter

"The Batman" Batmobile revealed as mid-engine muscle car

Robert Pattinson's Batmobile features an old-school muscle car look rather than the tank-like design used in other recent Batman films.

Koenigsegg and Polestar plan collaboration

Swedish performance marques Koenigsegg and Polestar took to social media on Tuesday to tease a future collaboration.

The Genesis G70 is set to receive a substantial makeover, as evidenced by a prototype recently spotted testing at the Nürburgring.





From Green Car Reports:

Bollinger Frunkgate down

Bollinger electric trucks' full-length Passthrough and Frunkgate will be exclusives

Some very long items will fit in the Bollinger B1 or B2 trucks, thanks to cargo features that make use of their all-electric layout.

Hey Tesla, China's Nio has completed 500,000 battery swaps

Nio, which also has created its own fast-charging network, has now done a cumulative 500,000 battery swaps.

Energy investment to drop 20% in 2020: A turning point toward greening the grid?

Global energy investment was predicted to be at its highest in six years, according to the International Energy Agency. But in its annual World Energy Investment report out last Friday, the energy authority has dramatically changed its trendlines.