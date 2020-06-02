New 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition sees a red instead of black

Red is the new black, Toyota seems to suggest with the the 2021 Corolla Hatchback Special Edition. It comes in Supersonic Red with a distinct body kit.

Playing off the popularity of Toyota's Nightshade Edition blacked-out appearance packages on five models, the 2021 Corolla Special Edition outfits the SE trim with blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels instead of 16 inchers, a black front splitter, black side skirts, a black rear roof spoiler, a rear bumper "garnish" that is probably not parsley, and some Special Edition badging. Like the SE, it is powered by a 168-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 that sends its power to the front wheels. It comes standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission that costs 1,100 extra on the regular SE, so that's a big part of what you're paying for with the Special Edition, which will cost $3,100 more than the SE trim.

The 2021 Corolla Hatchback Special Edition is a lot like the 2020 Corolla Hatchback Nightshade Edition except with a red body. Toyota says it will only make 1,500 red Special Editions for 2021 and all will come well-equipped with a slew of standard safety features, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, smartphone compatibility, two USB ports, and more. The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition will go on sale late this summer.

The SE Nightshade Edition also returns for the 2021 Corolla Hatchback. Instead of red, it can be had in silver, black, or white with black rockers, door handles, side mirrors, spoiler, diffuser, and the rest. Nightshade is also offered on 2020 Camry, Sienna, and 4Runner. About 10-20% of buyers choose the Nightshade Editions, depending on the model, with 15% of 2020 Corolla hatch buyers opting for the appearance package, according to Toyota spokesman Zachary Reed.

Perhaps most significantly, the 2021 Toyota Corolla hatch rear side airbags and the XSE trim comes standard with blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts. In addition to Toyota's 36-month/36,000-mile basic warranty, the Corolla hatch includes regularly scheduled maintenance for 2-years/25,000 miles.