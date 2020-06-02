2020 BMW 228 Gran Coupe review, 2021 Porsche 911 Heritage Edition revealed, RAV4 Hybrid recalled: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 BMW 228i xDrive Gran Coupe burns up some good credit

I can’t put my finger on what genus the 228i fits into, but I know the family: “How much do I need to spend to get a luxury car?” That’s my family.

First drive review: 2020 Mini Cooper SE comes with a big but

The 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric vehicle is a three-door hatchback with only 110 miles of range. It drives fun, but doesn't go far on functionality.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design has throwback looks, extremely modern price

Porsche practically wrote the playbook on how to win a Beverly Hills driveway throwdown. The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design is just the latest chapter.

Next BMW M5 reportedly getting 1,000-plus-horsepower electric flagship

According to the latest reports, the next M5 super sedan will come in both hybrid and battery-electric flavors.

2021 Ford Bronco 3-door spy shots

A new generation of the Ford Bronco is just around the corner, and engineers have been spotted testing the rugged SUV's three-door variant. The larger five-door is also out testing, with both due out later this year as 2021 models.

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - Best Car To Buy 2020

2019-2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid recalled for suspension issue

A manufacturing issue has led Toyota to recall about 9,500 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

Report: 2024 BMW M5 electric car to rival Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Tesla Model S Plaid

The BMW M5—one of the most recognizable sport-sedan nameplates, could become an electric car as part of an upcoming redesign, reports Car magazine.

Electric cars from BlueIndy car sharing now face the crusher

Dozens of electric cars from the defunct BlueIndy car-sharing service were sent to a scrapyard, as the City of Indianapolis mulls what to do with leftover charging stations, according to local news reports.