2020 Toyota Tundra revisited, Land Rover Defender arrives, Audi ramps up EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: The 2020 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition asks what you need in a truck

The 2020 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck gets the job done with a low bed, a capable V-8, and a neat rear window, but it lacks the sophisticated technology and features of other trucks.

Mitsubishi recalls Lancer, Outlander for increased crash risk in snowy states

Mitsubishi will recall older Lancer, Outlander, and Outlander Sport vehicles sold in states where road salt is used in winters, according to paperwork filed with the NHTSA last week.

2021 Buick Envision preview

The redesigned 2021 Buick Envision five-seat crossover SUV comes with a sharper look, more standard features, and top Avenir trim for the first time.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Land Rover Defender

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is ready to hit trails in US

The first examples of the redesigned 2020 Land Rover Defender have finally been delivered in the United States, ending a 23-year stint since the nameplate was last sold here officially.

Deep dive: Volkswagen GTI history

The recipe is familiar. Take a front-wheel-drive economy and add some spice. That's how the Volkswagen Golf GTI reinvented the affordable performance car. With the eighth-generation GTI on the way, VW delved into the car's origin story.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spy shots

Mercedes-Benz's line of shooting brake models is proof that sometimes style wins out over practicality. For instance, cars like the CLA Shooting Brake and former CLS Shooting Brake serve up four doors and a wide-opening hatch, yet their plunging roofline results in diminished cargo capacity compared to a conventional wagon.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Audi E-tron - first drive report - Calirornia, May 2019

Audi team to create "highly efficient electric car" due in 2024, speed up EV development

Audi is looking for ways to speed up the development of future electric cars in what it hopes will serve as a model for the rest of the Volkswagen Group, the automaker said in a press release Friday.

Kia Stinger sport sedan might switch to electric, hints design boss

The Kia Stinger may need to go electric in order to survive, Kia design boss Karim Habib hinted in a recent interview with Top Gear.

In California, Tesla Model 3 outsells Civic, Corolla, Accord, Camry

The top-selling car in California is now an electric car, and it’s one that was designed, engineered, and built there: the Tesla Model 3.