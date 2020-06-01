Mitsubishi recalls Lancer, Outlander for increased crash risk in snowy states

Mitsubishi will recall older Lancer, Outlander, and Outlander Sport vehicles sold in states where road salt is used in winters, according to paperwork filed with the NHTSA last week.

Road salt, or sodium chloride, used to melt snow and ice from roadways in many states can corrode the front cross members on the suspensions of the affected vehicles. The corrosion can cause the lower control arms to detach, which can cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash.

Mitsubishi is recalling 141,200 vehicles:

-2008-2010 Mitsubishi Lancer

-2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

-2008-2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

-2011-2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

Only vehicles registered in "Salt Belt" states will be recalled. Those states include Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C.

Owners will be notified by July 14, and dealers will either add an anti-corrosion sealant to the cross member or replace the corroded part for free. Mitsubishi owners can contact the automaker at 1-888-648-7820 or visit the company's recall site.