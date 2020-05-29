2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid crossover SUV will cost $39,220 to start

The quickest Toyota RAV4 SUV will also be the most expensive—at least initially.

That's according to Toyota, which announced Friday that the 2021 RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid crossover will cost at least $39,220 when it goes on sale around the end of June or early July.

The 302-horsepower plug-in hybrid crossover that can sprint from 0-60 mph in less than six seconds can also be less expensive in some states than the RAV4 Hybrid, which costs at least $29,470 for a 2020 version.

The $39,220 price tag includes mandatory destination charges but doesn't include any applicable state or federal tax credits, which could push that price lower. The base price is for a 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE, which includes the plug-in powertrain that can drive up to 42 miles on a single charge, all-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, power-adjustable driver's seat, active safety equipment including automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The base RAV4 Prime includes a relatively slow, 3-kw on-board charger.

The RAV4 Prime XSE will cost $42,545, including destination, and add 19-inch wheels, a moonroof, paddle shifters, synthetic leather upholstery, a wireless smartphone charger, 9.0-inch touchscreen, and ambient lighting inside. Compared to the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid XSE, the plug-in powertrain adds $7,125 to the overall cost, excluding available state or federal incentives. Toyota hasn't yet said how much the 2021 RAV4 Hybrid will cost.

The RAV4 Prime XSE also will be available with a slew of options that can add hundreds or thousands to the bottom line. A cold-weather package with heated steering wheel and heated rear seats will cost $825. Premium audio and navigation can be bundled with that cold-weather package and cost $2,435, and going all-in on the RAV4 Prime XSE with options (including a faster 6.6-kwh on-board charger, which is standard on many electric cars) will add $5,760. That pricey package also includes a surround-view camera system, panoramic moonroof, premium audio, heated and cooled front seats, and a head-up display.