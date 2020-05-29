Buy a car
New 2021 Ford F-150 set to be revealed June 25

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
May 29, 2020

The new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup will make its first appearance online June 25, the automaker announced Friday.

The bestselling pickup is likely to add electrified options in the coming calendar year, including the previously confirmed all-electric F-150 and F-150 Hybrid. A spokeswoman for Ford confirmed the truck's online debut, but said the truckmaker would have more details to share closer to the truck's debut, including powertrain details, price, and availability.

Ford's F-150 already spans a breathtaking range for customization, available powertrains, and configurations. Ford offers the truck with a 3.3-liter V-6, 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6, 2.7-liter turbo V-6, 3.5-liter turbo V-6, or 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood, with rear- or four-wheel drive. The truck's multiple cab configurations, bed sizes, and trim levels that span basic work truck to near-luxury car mean that the F-150 is one of the most configurable vehicles on the planet, but still one of the most recognizable.

In addition to electrified powertrains, it's likely that that the new F-150 will focus on interior refinement, including larger touchscreen infotainment and connectivity features.

The new F-150 will make its debut at 8 p.m. ET, June 25.

