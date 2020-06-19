New 2021 Ford F-150 promises several surprises

When the new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup debuts online on June 25, it may come with more surprises than a hybrid or all-electric version. The bestselling pickup will add a sleeper-seat, according to Reuters.

In addition to the lay-flat passenger seat, the 2021 F-150 is expected to add over-the-air software updates and electrified options in the coming calendar year, including the previously confirmed all-electric F-150 and F-150 Hybrid. A spokeswoman for Ford confirmed the truck's online debut, but said the truckmaker would have more details to share closer to the truck's debut, including powertrain details, price, and availability.

Ford's F-150 already spans a breathtaking range for customization, available powertrains, and configurations. Ford offers the truck with a 3.3-liter V-6, 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6, 2.7-liter turbo V-6, 3.5-liter turbo V-6, or 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood, with rear- or four-wheel drive. The truck's multiple cab configurations, bed sizes, and trim levels that span basic work truck to near-luxury car mean that the F-150 is one of the most configurable vehicles on the planet, but still one of the most recognizable.

In addition to electrified powertrains, it's likely that that the new F-150 will focus on interior refinement, including larger touchscreen infotainment and connectivity features.

The new F-150 will make its debut at 8 p.m. ET, June 25.