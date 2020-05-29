2021 Acura TLX preview, 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone review, gas prices don't worry Ford: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Acura TLX preview

This time around, the 2021 Acura TLX sculpts a daring shape around zesty turbocharged engines and powertrains to jog our memories. It goes on sale later this year, while a hot TLX Type S sedan is penciled in for early next year.

Duffer: Divided by opinions, united by wheels

If the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan and the 475-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT can coexist in the same driveway, then Americans can also learn to get along.

Study shows some dealers lag in describing teen safety features to new-car shoppers

Three out of four new-car dealers could accurately identify critical safety features aimed at making new cars safer for teen drivers, but only after most were prompted by shoppers to identify those features—and most of their information was vague.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition

Review update: 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone synthesizes speed with effort and grace

The nimble, lightweight 2020 Toyota 86 coupe still swings for the fences. We spent a week with the 86 Hakone Edition.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 coming to replace Bullitt special edition

Ford has just launched an electric Mustang crossover but old-school muscle car fans have their own new Mustang variant to look forward to.

2021 Buick Envision preview: Bold new look for Buick's small SUV

The small crossover SUV features a bolder, more expressive look than its somewhat staid predecessor which has been on sale since 2016 and never managed to really excite the market. Sales in the United States have averaged about 30,000 units annually.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition

Ford isn’t worried about low gas prices fueling EV avoidance

Ford's top executive for electric vehicles notes that if EV sales are tied to ownership costs above all else, they're doing something wrong.

Pasadena claims to have the largest public EV fast-charging station in the US

The California city now claims that with 24 Tesla Supercharger connectors and 20 other connectors, it's the largest station in the nation.

Dual-nozzle hydrogen dispensers could help get fuel-cell drivers on their way faster

Hydrogen stations for fuel-cell vehicles remain rare, but French company Air Liquide is introducing higher-capacity stations that could at least cut waiting times for drivers.