Small cars are the deadliest, Nissan teases future lineup, Mustang Mach-E detailed: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford Fiesta, other small cars top IIHS list of deadliest vehicles

Small cars and minicars accounted for the deadliest vehicles for drivers, according to the IIHS, while full-size SUVs are among the safest.

Review update: The 2020 Honda CR-V fits the family without much flair

The refreshed 2020 Honda CR-V is one of the roomiest compact crossovers, but it lacks the clever seating arrangements of other Honda vehicles.

2021 Hyundai Veloster review

The 2021 Hyundai Veloster hatchback is the right friend, at the right time, for the right price. Its expressive shapes, quirky demeanor, and punchy powertrain stare us in the face to ask: Why so serious, bro?

Teaser for next Nissan Z sports car

Nissan teases next-gen lineup including new Z sports car

In a presentation held Thursday to outline its plans for the next four years, Nissan aired a video teasing its future lineup—including a new Z sports car.

Nissan to cut models, plants in turnaround strategy

To help turn things around, Nissan announced a four-year strategy Thursday that will see the automaker shrink its operations considerably. Among the key plans is a reduction in annual capacity by 20 percent to 5.4 million vehicles.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots and video

The current Mercedes-Benz C-Class only underwent its mid-cycle update for 2019 but prototypes for the next-generation model have been out testing for a while.

Ford Mustang Mach-E, downloading update!

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV: 5 geeky details show Ford's commitment to EVs

Ford's electric-vehicle chief, Mark Kaufman, revealed more details about Ford's upcoming electric vehicle that will make it different than anything else from the Blue Oval.

Will Lordstown Motors outsell electric trucks from GM, Ford, and Rivian?

Since it emerged last year, Lordstown Motors has been considered a small niche operation aiming at the sustainability-report margins: corporate fleets, public utilities, and worksites that want to be seen as sustainable.

France is making EVs and plug-in hybrids the basis for $9 billion program

The French government is putting together an 8 billion euro ($8.8 billion) bailout package to help the auto industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and electric cars will be an important part of it.