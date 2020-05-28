Review update: The 2020 Honda CR-V fits the family without much flair

The 2020 Honda CR-V fills a lot of needs: It’s well packaged, comfortable, safe, and spacious.

Those are all key traits for a small crossover, but the Mazda CX-5 has sharper moves, and the Toyota RAV4 has a more adventurous look.

With a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10, the 2020 Honda CR-V wins big with comfortable front seats, plenty of room no matter where you are seated, great cargo space, and easy-to-use controls. But the paint looks thin, the infotainment system is acceptable at best, and it lacks that creative packaging you’ll find in other Honda products.

I spent a week putting car seats in and out of the back of the CR-V, hauling mulch (my back hurts just thinking about it), and taking the dog to the groomer. Here’s how the CR-V performed.

Hit: Fit for a king

The front seats of the Honda CR-V are comfortable, but the second row is fit for a king with 40.4 inches of leg room. That’s three inches more stretch out room than the 2020 Toyota RAV4. At 5-foot-10, my twin that doesn’t exist could easily sit behind me and the kids had plenty of room to kick back in their car seats.

2020 Honda CR-V 2020 Honda CR-V 2020 Honda CR-V

Miss: Where’s that magic?

The CR-V makes good use of its interior space, to the point it’s among the best in its segment, but it lacks the magic of other Honda vehicles. The HR-V and Fit have a trick rear seat bottom that can flip up to allow for a flat load floor. The Honda Pilot has a slick dual-sized cargo floor—one side’s hard and wipeable for messy items—that can be dropped lower for more cargo space. The CR-V has none of this. Neither do the RAV4 or the CX-5, however.

2020 Honda CR-V

Hit: Easy-to-access

Need to put the kids in their car seats? The CR-V makes it simple with rear doors that open a full 90 degrees. It sounds silly, but it’s quite nice to have all that room. No kids? Just think how much easier it’ll be to load stuff in the back seat on a Costco run. The rear bumper and tailgate are designed in a way that allows for a low liftover height that makes it extremely easy to load bags of mulch into the rear of the CR-V.

2020 Honda CR-V

Miss: Cheap paint

What year is it? The non-metallic Aegean Blue paint on my CR-V tester looked thin, with mediocre finish and a lack of shine.

2020 Honda CR-V

Hit: Easy-to-use controls

In an era of overcomplicated nonsense for the sake of being cool or trendy, the CR-V’s a breath of fresh air with real buttons for all major climate control functions and for tuning and volume.

2020 Honda CR-V

Miss: … but that infotainment system

The volume knob for the audio system is terrific and makes life easier, but it doesn’t make up for the rest of the infotainment system’s interface. Most other controls are touch sensitive buttons that aren’t always responsive. While the interface on the screen looks like it would be easy to use with large virtual buttons and tabs, it’s slow, clunky, and looks dated. Is this an Atari video game?

2020 Honda CR-V Touring

Base price: $26,145

Price as tested: $35,845

EPA fuel economy: 27/32/29 mpg

The hits: Lots of space, good packaging, real buttons

The misses: No Magic Seat, thin paint, mediocre infotainment system