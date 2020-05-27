2021 BMW 5-Series unveiled, 2021 E-Class coupe refreshed, 2021 BMW 530e PHEV review: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 BMW 5-Series preview

The 2021 BMW 5-Series luxury mid-size sedan arrives this July with more power in some versions, more electrified options, and more screens.

Review update: 2021 Kia Seltos S Turbo stirs mixed emotions

The 2021 Kia Seltos comes with the kind of mixed feelings common to most small crossover SUVs. It gets the job done without standing out in any particular way.

2021 Audi A4

The Audi A4 sedan is historically the most familiar car in the automaker’s lineup and somehow the most overlooked. Say what? Next to manic coupe crossovers and all-electric wagons, it takes more than just a good value to stand out, apparently.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 cabriolet

Tweaked 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and cabriolet turn up the tech

Now, midway through the current generation's lifecycle, the 2021 E-Class coupe and cabriolet benefit from a series of upgrades announced earlier this year to the 2021 E-Class sedan.

2021 Mini Countryman preview: Familiar look is coupled with new tech and features

Mini has been in the process of updating its range and now it's the turn of the last member, the Countryman, to receive the latest styling tweaks and technology. The latest Countryman was unveiled Tuesday ahead of the showroom appearance this summer. It's slated to arrive as a 2021 model.

2021 Land Rover Discovery spy shots

The Land Rover Discovery is about to receive its first major round of updates since the current fifth-generation model went on sale in 2017.

2021 BMW 5-Series

2021 BMW 530e plug-in hybrid: Quicker, but will it go more electric miles?

BMW has added XtraBoost for 40 more horsepower, although the plug-in hybrid is still no cheerleader for plug-in hybrid potential in acceleration, mpg, or miles.

Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid confirmed for Europe, likely for US

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid is likely to take some of the automaker's experience from the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid and size it up for an SUV.

Tesla lowers prices on all but Model Y, appears to drop free Supercharging

U.S. market prices for the Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X all dropped by up to $5,000 overnight.