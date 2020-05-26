2021 Buick Encore GX review, New York auto show canceled, Musk backtracks on Cybertruck: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Buick Encore GX first drive: So many Encores, so little drama

You’ll be forgiven if you shop for a new Buick Encore and get confused. For 2020 there are two Encores: the familiar Encore with a standard engine and transmission and a choice of all-wheel drive, and the new Encore GX with a choice between two engines, two transmissions, and front- or all-wheel drive.

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line revealed: All of the style, none of the power

The 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line adds the cosmetic flourishes of the ST line without the sportier engine—and higher price—of the Edge ST

2021 Audi A8 review

Brimming with technology inside and underneath, the 2021 Audi A8 takes the flagship ball and runs with it. Its interior is awash with screens that can make it feel cold, but the smooth, powerful engines, sophisticated suspension, and high-end luxury warm our hearts.

Genesis Mint Concept debut, Hudson Yards, NYC - 2019 New York auto show

2020 New York auto show canceled due to coronavirus

Organizers had hoped to postpone the 2020 New York auto show to August, but have now canceled it.

2022 Honda Civic Type R spy shots

Honda engineers are out testing the next generation of the Civic Type R. The current car is a favorite here at Motor Authority, so the engineers have a solid base from which to prepare the redesigned model.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC spy shots

The current GLC arrived for 2016 and was given a mid-cycle facelift for 2020. In Mercedes tradition, we should see the redesigned model arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model.

Tesla Cybertruck

Musk: Tesla Cybertruck won't be downsized, but smaller follow-up truck a possibility

Never mind what he says to Jay Leno. And suddenly there are potentially two Tesla Cybertrucks in the mix.

Where will sales of electric cars, hybrids land after the vehicle-sales free fall?

May sales data will point to a "new norm" about buyer priorities—and that definitely applies to electric cars and plug-in hybrids.

Location is everything for high-power DC fast charging

Electrify America teases that deciding where to put chargers involves much more than dropping a pin wherever makes sense.