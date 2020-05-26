2020 Ford Edge ST-Line revealed: All of the style, none of the power

The 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line adds the cosmetic flourishes of the ST line without the sportier engine—and higher price—of the Edge ST, the automaker announced Tuesday.

Like Volkswagen's R-Line, the Edge ST-Line has distinct features such as a mesh grille and body-colored bumpers to make it stand out from the 2020 Ford Edge crossover SUV.

The Edge ST-Line comes with a 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed automatic transmission with front- or all-wheel drive, instead of the 335-hp 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6 with standard all-wheel drive found in the Edge ST. The 2020 Edge ST starts at $44,570, including $1,245 destination; the ST-Line is $5,165 less, or $39,405, which is about the same as a Titanium model. The ST-Line gets the same 20-inch black aluminum wheels as the ST instead of the 19-inch wheels on Titanium.

The ST-Line swaps out chrome for black molding around the windows and black roof rails, standard fog lights and LED lighting, as well as the Sync 3 infotainment system with smartphone compatibility that comes standard on all Edge models. Despite a similar price, it doesn't come with the creature comforts of the Titanium model, which comes with a power-adjustable heated steering wheel, and carpeted floor mats. The ST-Line adds accent stitching instead and some ST-Line badges.

Ford says the ST-Line is meant to capitalize on the popularity of the Edge ST, which accounts for 13% of Edge sales.

"Some customers want style and value and don't need all the horsepower," Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager, said in a statement.

The 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line is on sale now.