Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line revealed: All of the style, none of the power

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
May 26, 2020

The 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line adds the cosmetic flourishes of the ST line without the sportier engine—and higher price—of the Edge ST, the automaker announced Tuesday. 

Like Volkswagen's R-Line, the Edge ST-Line has distinct features such as a mesh grille and body-colored bumpers to make it stand out from the 2020 Ford Edge crossover SUV. 

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

The Edge ST-Line comes with a 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed automatic transmission with front- or all-wheel drive, instead of the 335-hp 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6 with standard all-wheel drive found in the Edge ST. The 2020 Edge ST starts at $44,570, including $1,245 destination; the ST-Line is $5,165 less, or $39,405, which is about the same as a Titanium model. The ST-Line gets the same 20-inch black aluminum wheels as the ST instead of the 19-inch wheels on Titanium.

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

The ST-Line swaps out chrome for black molding around the windows and black roof rails, standard fog lights and LED lighting, as well as the Sync 3 infotainment system with smartphone compatibility that comes standard on all Edge models. Despite a similar price, it doesn't come with the creature comforts of the Titanium model, which comes with a power-adjustable heated steering wheel, and carpeted floor mats. The ST-Line adds accent stitching instead and some ST-Line badges. 

Ford says the ST-Line is meant to capitalize on the popularity of the Edge ST, which accounts for 13% of Edge sales.

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

2020 Ford Edge ST-Line

"Some customers want style and value and don't need all the horsepower," Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager, said in a statement.

The 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line is on sale now. 

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Buick Encore GX first drive: So many Encores, so little drama 2021 Buick Encore GX first drive: So many Encores, so little drama
2021 Toyota Venza and Sienna revealed: Hybrid power, all-wheel drive, coming this year 2021 Toyota Venza and Sienna revealed: Hybrid power, all-wheel drive, coming this year
Review update: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid makes family life easier Review update: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid makes family life easier
8 things to know about the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 8 things to know about the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.