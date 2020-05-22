Best Memorial Day car sales, Mazda RX-Vision races virtually, Sono Sion solar EV preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

The best 2020 Memorial Day new car sales include low-interest loans, money back

Memorial Day weekend historically comes with some of the best new car deals, and 2020 is shaping up to be an even better deal for consumers.

The best new-car warranties for 2020 come with free maintenance

The best automotive warranties include basic, powertrain, and corrosion coverage, as well as roadside assistance and complimentary scheduled maintenance.

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept

New Mazda RX-Vision GT3 ready to race in the virtual world

Mazda has revealed a racing version of its stunning RX-Vision concept, but this one is for the virtual world only.

2021 BMW 5-Series spy shots and video

The BMW 5-Series is currently into its seventh generation and the latest model will soon reach the midway point in its life cycle. In BMW tradition, the car will receive a facelift to keep it looking and feeling fresh over the second half of its life.

Ferrari’s on-again, off-again love affair with the Indianapolis 500

With new rule changes in Formula 1, Ferrari has announced it would reassign budget and workforce toward a new sector of motorsports. Both IndyCar and endurance racing have been mentioned, though it seems the greater attention has been given to an Indianapolis effort.

Sono Sion electric car solar panel placement

How the Sono Sion electric car will use every body panel as a solar panel

The Sono Sion solar electric car has more than a solar roof. Sono recently outlined some of the challenges of charging from all its body panels.

Connected EVs could help power the grid: California utility studies how

Can electric cars help stabilize the grid? Another utility is planning to study this with a more hands-on approach.

Hyundai Kona Electric: The new favored police patrol car for Europe?

As cities look to reduce air pollution, some are equipping their police forces with electric cars. The Hyundai Kona Electric is proving to be a popular choice, in Europe at least. Police forces in Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom currently use Kona Electric patrol cars, Hyundai said earlier this month in a press release.