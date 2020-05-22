The best new-car warranties for 2020 come with free maintenance

Peace of mind doesn’t come easy or cheap. Yet some automakers offer peace of mind through long-term warranties to lure shoppers into showrooms.
A good warranty can go a long way. Hyundai in 2000 offered a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty that revolutionized the way people looked at that brand. Its South Korean counterpart, Kia, followed. It also helped Hyundai sell more cars, fix its broke-budget car reputation, and come to be trusted for quality. Kia, Hyundai, and its luxury Genesis subbrand, consistently rank in the top three spots in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study, which measures consumer satisfaction in the first 90 days of ownership.
Mitsubishi has followed a similar track to shore up sagging sales and flagging interest, while Volkswagen launched a 6-year/72,000-mile basic and powertrain warranties to regain consumer trust after the Dieselgate scandal. It has since been rolled back.
Every automaker offers them, but with different terms. Before we list the best warranties on the market, there are a few things to cover.
The Car Connection’s threshold for a comparatively good warranty is at least 4-year/50,000-miles basic warranty that includes scheduled maintenance. Mostly luxury automakers qualify for that extra point in our Features section, but mainstream automakers have begun adding service, roadside assistance, and longer-term warranties to reassure buyers.
We’re going to avoid the temporary extensions to existing warranties prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, and stick to what’s being offered for 2020 models, and 2021s where available.
Every warranty is different, and policies are fraught with potentially confusing disclaimers, so it’s recommended to check exclusions and exceptions with the dealer or the owner’s manual. Some warranties are transferable beyond the original owner.
Basic coverage: Sometimes called comprehensive or bumper-to-bumper coverage, applies to everything except typical wear-and-tear items such as batteries, tires, filters, and wiper blades. Electronic and HVAC systems, for instance, are covered under basic warranties. Some emissions equipment must be covered by federal law, such as an 8-year warranty on catalytic converters.
Powertrain warranty: Covers engine and transmission systems, but could exclude starter motors, sensors, and other ancillary equipment.
Corrosion coverage: Sometimes called anti-perforation, includes body panels and chassis parts from holes caused by rust.
Roadside assistance: If your vehicle fails and you end up stranded, some automakers include a knight in rolling armor to come to your rescue.
Complimentary maintenance: Mostly limited to luxury vehicles, dealers will perform regularly scheduled maintenance such as oil changes and fluid flushes at no extra charge to the owner.
Additionally, many hybrid and plug-in vehicles come with 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranties.
Hyundai/Genesis
Basic coverage: 5-year/60,000
Powertrain: 10-year/100,000
Corrosion: 7-year/Unlimited
Roadside assistance: 5-year/Unlimited
Basic coverage: 5-year/60,000
Powertrain: 10-year/100,000
Corrosion: 7-year/100,000
Roadside assistance: 5-year/Unlimited
Basic coverage: 5-year/60,000
Powertrain: 10-year/100,000
Corrosion: 5-year/100,000
Roadside assistance: 5-year/60,000
Basic coverage: 5-year/60,000
Powertrain: 5-year/60,000
Corrosion: 6-year/Unlimited
Scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance: 5-year/60,000
Infiniti
Basic coverage: 4-year/60,000
Powertrain: 6-year/70,000
Corrosion: 7-year/Unlimited
Roadside assistance: 4-year/Unlimited
Volkswagen
Basic coverage: 4-year/50,000
Powertrain: 4-year/50,000
Corrosion: 7-year/100,000
Roadside assistance: 3-year/36,000
Scheduled maintenance: 2-year/20,000
BMW and Mini
Basic coverage: 4-year/50,000
Powertrain: 4-year/50,000
Corrosion: 12-year/Unlimited
Roadside assistance: 4-year/Unlimited
Scheduled maintenance: 3-year/36,000
Volvo
Basic coverage: 4-year/50,000
Powertrain: 4-year/50,000
Corrosion: 12-year/Unlimited
Roadside assistance: 4-year/Unlimited
Scheduled maintenance: 3-year/36,000
Lincoln
Basic coverage: 4-year/50,000
Powertrain: 6-year/70,000
Corrosion: 5-year/Unlimited miles
Roadside assistance: Unlimited for original owner
Scheduled maintenance: 4-year/50,000 (Black Label trims only)
Cadillac
Basic coverage: 4-year/50,000
Powertrain: 6-year/70,000
Corrosion: 4-year/50,000
Roadside assistance: 6-year/70,000
Scheduled maintenance: 1-year/12,000
Alfa Romeo
Basic coverage: 4-year/50,000
Powertrain: 4-year/50,000
Corrosion: 5-year/Unlimited
Roadside assistance: 4-year/Unlimited
Scheduled maintenance: 1-year/10,000
Lexus
Basic coverage: 4-year/50,000
Powertrain: 6-year/70,000
Corrosion: 4-year/50,000
Roadside assistance: 4-year/Unlimited
Scheduled maintenance: 6-month/5,000
Acura, Audi, Fiat, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Tesla vehicles come with 4-year/50,000-mile basic warranties, but without complimentary scheduled maintenance.
