2021 Buick Encore GX review, 2020 Honda Civic Type R review, 2020 Sonata Hybrid priced: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Buick Encore GX review

Buick does a double take for the 2021 model year. It’s offering the older Encore hatchback while it introduces the new Encore GX, which isn’t much more expensive or much bigger.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid starts at $28,725

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid costs $28,725 in base Blue trim and reaches $36,275 in top Limited trim, the brand announced on Wednesday. The mid-size hybrid sedan is more expensive than the $26,575 Honda Accord Hybrid but cheaper than the $29,385 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

2021 Genesis G80 gets $5,000 price hike to start at $48,725

The 2021 Genesis G80 mid-size luxury sedan costs $48,725 to start and reaches $68,675 in top Prestige trim, the automaker announced Tuesday. The 2021 prices represent a $5,000 price hike on average over the outgoing model.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Honda Civic Type R

First drive review: The 2020 Honda Civic Type R irons out its ride, not its clothes

When it rolled on the track at Atlanta Motorsports Park a few years ago, we dubbed the Honda Civic Type R Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy 2018. For 2020, Honda says it's even better.

Mercedes doesn't see synthetic fuels as suitable for cars

Carbon-neutral synthetic fuels have the potential to keep the internal-combustion engine toiling away for decades to come, though Mercedes-Benz doesn't see this actually happening.

First production example of $1.1M Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign revealed

Nissan and Italdesign together unveiled a wild take on the GT-R to celebrate the nameplate's 50th anniversary. The car was the GT-R50 by Italdesign, a coach-built special packing 710 horsepower and styling that was pure sculpture.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid - First Drve - Portland OR, April 2020

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: Prices rise significantly, and so does mpg

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid offers the best EPA-rated highway rating of any sedan on the market. While that is going to save some gas money, the automaker announced Wednesday that the new sedan will cost more than its predecessor, a difference that may take longer to pay off with savings from the pumps.

EVs predicted to gain market share, despite 18% sales drop in 2020

Electric-car sales will decrease in 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but not as much as sales of internal-combustion vehicles.

Report: Tesla has added bidirectional charging capability to some of its vehicles

In a teardown of an early Tesla Model Y, analyst Sandy Munro was surprised not to find bidirectional charging capability added or accommodated for.



