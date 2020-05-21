2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid starts at $28,725, cheaper than Camry Hybrid

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid costs $28,725 in base Blue trim and reaches $36,275 in top Limited trim, the brand announced on Wednesday. The mid-size hybrid sedan is more expensive than the $26,575 Honda Accord Hybrid but cheaper than the $29,385 Toyota Camry Hybrid.

The 2020 Sonata Hybrid ekes out a bit more highway fuel economy than the Camry Hybrid, with an EPA-rated 50 mpg city, 54 highway, 52 combined. The Camry Hybrid is rated at 51/53/52 mpg, while the Accord Hybrid has ratings of 48/47/48 mpg. The Sonata Hybrid SEL and Limited variants get 45/51/47 mpg, just as SE and XLE Camry variants drop to 44/47/46 mpg.

Powering the Sonata Hybrid is a 150-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 with a 51-hp motor for a total of 192 hp. The power is routed through a 6-speed automatic transmission. A 1.62-kwh lithium-ion battery drives the motor and gets a small boost from an available solar roof that can add about two miles after six hours in the sun, Hyundai says.

Standard equipment on the Sonata Hybrid Blue includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, keyless ignition, cloth seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a three-month SiriusXM radio subscription, a USB port, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Sonata Hybrid comes with standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and a driver-attention monitor.

The SEL trim starts at $30,875 and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, wireless device charging, dual USB ports, remote start, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

The $36,275 Limited comes with the solar roof panel, leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, a synthetic leather-covered dash, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a surround-view camera system, automatic emergency rear braking, and more.

All listed prices include $975 destination fee. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid goes on sale this spring.