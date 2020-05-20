2021 minivans compared, best car chase scenes, GM's 600-mile EV forecast: What's New @ The Car Connection

Family matters: How the 2021 minivans compare on paper

We take a look at what's coming for 2021 in minivans, including the new hybrid Toyota Sienna.

2020 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup starts at $27,885 for new V-6, but old body

It's been a long time coming. The updated 2020 Nissan Frontier comes with an updated price of $27,885 that effectively ends the $20,000 budget-truck era.

2021 Audi A6 review

The 2021 Audi A6 isn’t a crossover SUV. It’s a sedan, and that makes it a refreshing choice among mid-size luxury cars.

From Motor Authority:

Bullitt’ chase recreated in Silverstone

Movie magic: 5 great car chase scenes and why they endure

Film critic Dann Gire and movie historian Raymond Benson pick their top car chase scenes and explain what makes them great.

2021 Acura TLX Type S teased ahead of May 28 debut

A new Acura TLX is coming soon, and included this time will be a TLX Type S with V-6 turbo power and all-wheel drive.

"Ultra Cruise" to take GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving system into the city

Doug Parks, head of global product development and purchasing at GM, said the automaker was working on a version of Super Cruise that would function in “neighborhoods, city streets and subdivisions.”

From Green Car Reports:

Possible electric Chevrolet Camaro in GM Ultium teaser video

GM battery chief: 600-mile EVs viable, million-mile battery in sight

The executive in charge of battery technology and EV development suggests that cell tech is moving ahead at a faster rate than anticipated.

Pop-up EV charging hubs deemed a success in UK trial

Chargers that rise from the sidewalk only when needed were a resounding success in a test in Oxford, UK.

Nissan electric ambulance curbs the tailpipe emissions

In a lung-related pandemic, maybe we should be thinking a little more about how many of our existing emergency vehicles—ambulances specifically—have tailpipes and big diesel engines.