2020 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup starts at $27,885 for new V-6, but old body

It's been a long time coming. The updated 2020 Nissan Frontier comes with an updated price of $27,885 that effectively ends the $20,000 budget-truck era. The 2020 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup averages about $2,000 more than the outgoing V-6 models, the automaker announced Tuesday.

Nissan overhauled the 2020 Frontier with a new powertrain that includes a 310-horsepower 3.8-liter V-6 with a 9-speed automatic transmission in rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive. The powertrain represents an increase of 49 hp over the outgoing model and will be one of the few things to carry over into the redesigned 2021 model, which should launch later this year, depending on when Nissan can resume production.

"We are evaluating (it) on a daily basis based on the current climate," Nissan spokesman Kevin Raftery said Tuesday.

What is known is the 2020 Nissan Frontier is expected at dealerships in early July in extended- or crew-cab models in S, SV, or Pro-4X trims. The Desert Runner and SL models are no longer offered, nor is the inline-4 or 5-speed manual transmission. A 9-speed automatic is the only available transmission in the Frontier this year, and boosts fuel economy 2 mpg to 18 mpg city, 24 highway, 20 combined in 4x2 trucks; fuel economy drops 1 mpg in 4x4 Frontiers.

The 2020 Nissan Frontier S 4x2 extended cab starts at $27,885 (including $1,095 destination) and comes with keyless ignition, leather shift knob, manual tilt steering wheel, and power locks and windows. It comes with the same 7.0-inch touchscreen and 16-inch wheels. The outgoing base model when equipped with an inline-4 and 5-speed manual transmission was $20,385.

The 2020 SV extended cab is $28,765, and upgrading to 4x4 costs $2,890 in either S or SV models. Extended cabs come with a 6-foot bed.

Crew cab models can be had with a 5- or 6-foot bed. The 2020 S crew cab starts at $28,995, and four-wheel drive adds $3,390.

The SV with the short bed is $1,000 more than the S model at $29,995, while the regular bed is $32,505. This is where the 4WD pricing gets goofy; the SV crew cab short bed is $3,190 more, but with the regular bed it's only $1,000 more. Additionally, the Midnight Edition package or the Special Edition package with 18-inch wheels can be added at no cost to SV trims.

The off-roading 2020 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X crew cab with Bilstein shocks, skid plates, and other equipment starts at $38,585. Smartphone compatibility won't happen until the 2021 model.