2021 Genesis G80 gets $5,000 price hike to start at $48,725

The 2021 Genesis G80 mid-size luxury sedan costs $48,725 to start and reaches $68,675 in top Prestige trim, the automaker announced Tuesday. The 2021 prices represent a $5,000 price hike on average over the outgoing model.

Based on the 2021 Genesis GV80 crossover SUV, the redesigned fastback sedan has a new look, comes with a more potent V-6, and is loaded with more equipment than the outgoing model.

The 2021 G80 comes in Standard, Advanced, and Prestige trims in rear-wheel drive with available all-wheel drive for an extra $3,150. It is powered by either a 300-horsepower 2.5-liter turbo-4 making 311 pound-feet of torque and dubbed 2.5T or a 3.5T with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 that makes 375-hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. The V-6 is more potent than the outgoing model by 10 hp and 15 lb-ft, respectively. Both engines pair to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The V-8 is no longer offered.

Standard features on the five seater in 2.5T Standard trim include a 14.5-inch touchscreen mounted in the center of the dash and an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster display. Other standard equipment includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ambient lighting, a head-up display, heated and cooled front and rear seats, synthetic leather upholstery, 12-way power adjustable front seats, keyless ignition, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control that automatically changes lanes if you use the indicator, and adaptive cruise control with machine learning that Genesis says will independently learn the driving characteristics of the driver.

The G80 2.5T Advanced starts at $53,325 and comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded audio system with 21 speakers, a panoramic sunroof, matte wood trim, cooled seats, a power trunk, and a power rear sunshade.

The $60,175 2.5T Prestige comes with leather upholstery, soft-close power doors, fancy 18-way power-adjustable front seats with seven air pouches that help them adjust to your body type, blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, a remote parking feature, and more.

The 2021 G80 3.5T Standard comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, the upgraded audio system, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close power doors, cooled leather seats, wireless smartphone charging, and more for $60,125. There is no Advanced trim with the 3.5T engine, instead the lineup jumps to the Prestige trim.

The $68,675 G80 3.5T Prestige has all the goods of the 2.5T Prestige plus a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, rear automatic emergency braking, nappa leather seats, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a microsuede headliner.

All prices include $1,025 destination charge.

All 2021 G80s come with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, 3-years/36,000-miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance, connected services, and Genesis Service Valet care, which means owners don't have to drop off or pick up their cars at service centers.