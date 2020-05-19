Buy a car
GM's full-size SUVs compared, BMW Alpina XB7 preview, Polestar coming to these cities: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
May 19, 2020

2020 Chevrolet Suburban vs. 2020 GMC Yukon XL: Compare SUVs

The Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL are pure America. We want what we want, when we want it, and a lot of it. These full-size three-row SUV provide plenty of everything, including space, power, equipment, and options.

2020 Audi A6 Allroad wagon earns Top Safety Pick+ 

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad wagon earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation, the highest safety award bestowed by the IIHS, the automaker announced Monday.

2021 Audi A7 review

The 2021 Audi A7 luxury hatchback is a compelling mix of performance, design, and technology that started us down the slippery slope of “four-door coupes.”

From Motor Authority:

2021 BMW Alpina XB7

2021 BMW Alpina XB7

2021 BMW Alpina XB7 preview: Big power in a big package

Alpina has entered the full-size SUV segment for the first time by unveiling on Tuesday the new XB7 based on the BMW X7.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 spy shots and video

Mercedes-AMG is testing a prototype for an updated E63. The super sedan adopts styling tweaks destined for the entire E-Class range, and we're hopeful of some additional horsepower being extracted from its twin-turbocharged V-8.

2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe spy shots and video

The Cayenne Coupe, as the name suggests, is a coupe-like version of the Cayenne designed to tackle high-end versions of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. It was introduced for 2020 and is currently available in base, S and Turbo variants.

From Green Car Reports:

Polestar Space

Polestar Space

Polestar will deliver its electric cars in these cities first

Polestar Spaces aren't exactly like Tesla Stores, but the tech-oriented brand from Volvo and Geely aims to provide something close to that experience.

Dyson electric car would have had 600-mile range, founder claims

The company best known for vacuums, helmed by Britain's richest man, might still license its potentially game-changing solid-state battery tech.

California will mandate more electric cars for Uber and Lyft: Here’s how

The current coronavirus pandemic has been a gut-punch not only to ride-hailing tech giants Uber and Lyft, but to the “independent” workers who drive for them and rely on them for secondary (and sometimes primary) income. 

 

 

