Chevy Suburban vs. GMC Yukon XL: Compare SUVs

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate

2023 GMC Yukon

#17 in Luxury Large SUVs
6.5
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
2023 Chevrolet Suburban

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

#13 in Large SUVs
6.2
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
September 8, 2022

The Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL are pure America. These full-size three-row SUV provide plenty of everything, including space, power, equipment, and options.

The 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2023 GMC Yukon are cousins that share their underpinnings, powertrains, features and most options. The chrome-laden GMC Yukon Denali meets its match in the new Suburban High Country edition. Both push pricetags of nearly $100,000. 

The general difference between the two comes down to how much you want to spend and how strong you like your vehicle’s snout. Both earn strong TCC Ratings, but which one noses out the other? Let’s take a look. 

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

 

Suburban vs. Yukon XL trims and prices

  • Suburbans start around $57,000

  • Base Yukons cost $60,495—and require OnStar

  • Best picks: Suburban LT and Yukon SLT

How much does a Chevy Suburban cost?

You’ll save money by buying a Suburban—more if you stick to base models. The Suburban LS has a sticker price of $57,295, which includes power front seats, remote start, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We like the Suburban LT for about $65,000 (plus $3,000 for four-wheel drive). March through the RST, Premier, and Z71 trims to get to the most expensive Suburban High Country, and you’ll pay about $90,000 with a few options.

How much does a GMC Yukon XL cost?

With a base price of more than $60,000, the Yukon XL comes with a bigger 10.2-inch touchscreen than the Suburban, but is otherwise the same. The big caveat: GMC forces buyers to take a $1,500 bundle of OnStar connected-vehicle services, which you may not want, use, or need. If you can stomach that, opt into the Yukon XL SLT for about $67,000 and save money over the more expensive AT4 and the fabulous but very pricey GMC Yukon XL Denali Ultimate.

Winner: Chevy Suburban

 

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Suburban vs. Yukon XL performance

Are the GMC Yukon XL and Chevy Suburban 4WD?

Most versions can be had with four-wheel drive. It’s standard on high-end versions like the Denali Ultimate, and available electronic limited-slip differential helps with traction in snow, mud, and rain. Knobby off-road tires and skid plates can be fitted.

How fast are the GMC Yukon XL and Chevy Suburban?

Base versions of both vehicles sport a 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8 with plenty of pull, teamed to a sometimes fiddly 10-speed automatic. For more expensive but stronger towing power, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 gets better fuel economy, but also costs more for fuel. The top-line 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 has tremendous acceleration and a great soundtrack, too. 

An excellent ride in either vehicle belies a big, bruising look. In both, an independent suspension can be improved with air springs and adaptive damping that can raise or lower the vehicle for better off-road performance or highway efficiency—a good thing—and can offset the ride impacts generated by big 22-inch wheels. Neither SUV handles like a well-tuned crossover, but their mass dissolves at highway speeds thanks to precise steering.

Winner: A draw

 

2023 GMC Yukon

2023 GMC Yukon

Suburban vs. Yukon XL towing and hauling

  • Tow ratings differ by 100 lb

  • Base engines work harder

In either the Yukon XL or Suburban, towing can be a cinch—though ratings are far lower than some full-size pickup trucks. The Yukon XL with a trailer-tow package can pull up to 8,400 lb. The Suburban checks in a 8,300 lb when it’s configured with rear-wheel drive and the 5.3-liter V-8. The overall tow ratings may be lower, but vehicles with the more powerful V-8 and turbodiesel may feel less strained than the still-strong base V-8.

Winner: GMC Yukon XL, by 100 lb

 

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

Suburban vs. Yukon XL cargo space and utility

  • Up to 9 passengers

  • Huge cargo space

  • Adult-size third-row seats

Both the Yukon XL and Suburban can be configured to seat up to nine passengers, while still carrying a massive amount of gear in their cargo spaces. Utility’s no question—the main question is whether it’s too much space for some who’d be better served by a crossover SUV instead.

Most of these SUVs come with a pair of front buckets seats, a set of captain’s chairs or a three-person bench in the middle row, and a fold-away bench seat in the third row. An option for a front bench seat brings the total capacity up to nine, but adults shouldn’t count on more that two riding in the wayback—and getting back there will require some gymnastics, despite fold-down middle-row seats.

By the numbers, the Yukon XL and Suburban can fit more than 41 cubic feet of stuff behind their third-row seats, or 145 cubic feet behind the front seats. Small items will find a home in the dozen or so pockets, bins, and consoles located throughout the cabin.

Winner: A draw

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

 

Suburban vs. Yukon XL fuel economy

  • V-8s are thirsty for fuel

  • Diesel costs more and fuel prices are higher, too

No one’s going to call these large SUVs fuel efficient, even with cylinder deactivation. Base models match up with EPA fuel economy ratings of 17 mpg combined. The most efficient versions get the turbodiesel and its EPA combined ratings of 24/23 mpg—but those versions cost extra not just for the powertrain, but also for the diesel fuel per gallon. At worst, the big V-8 models tip the EPA scales at about 16 mpg combined.

Winner: Neither

 

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

Yukon XL vs. Suburban technology and features

  • Big touchscreens rule

  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are wireless

  • Denali Ultimate is the ultimate GM SUV

Which GMC Yukon should I buy?

With prices that start at more than $60,000, the GMC Yukon XL has Champagne tastes, even in base versions with cloth seats and 18-inch wheels. Suburbans cost a little less at about $55,000 for the LS model—but the GMC does come with a 10.2-inch touchscreen, while the Suburban makes do with an 8.0-inch touchscreen. Both screens deliver wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, though.

We like the Yukon XL SLT—which costs about $65,000 and has leather, 20-inch wheels, wireless smartphone charging, and Bose audio—more than the AT4 edition and its rugged look.

How much is a fully loaded GMC Yukon?

It’s possible to spend almost $100,000 for a Yukon XL Denali Ultimate and its Super Cruise adaptive cruise control, 12-speaker Bose sound, and fine leather interior. 

Which Chevrolet Suburban should I buy?

The Suburban LS’ cloth upholstery is fine, and so is its touchscreen interface and power front seats. Still, we’d spend more for the LT and its 10.2-inch touchscreen, which also sports GM’s new Google-based operating system, with Google Maps and Assistant. The LT also gets a power tailgate, heated front seats, Bose audio, and leather.

How much is a fully loaded Chevrolet Suburban?

Skip ahead past the RST, Premier, and Z71 trims to land on the Suburban High Country, which bundles a luxurious interior with a few options and asks for about $90,000.

All versions of both carry a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty that comes with one free service appointment. 

Winner: GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate

 

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

Suburban vs. Yukon XL exterior and interior

  • High base prices for both, but cloth interior is standard

  • Both have angular, handsome style

  • Polished interiors—especially Denali and High Country

Is the GMC Yukon a good-looking SUV?

It’s handsome and dressy, in a low-key way. The Yukon XL has a 15-inch stretch in its rear doors, which doesn’t affect the way it carries itself. It’s a simple look but done well—and the extra length of the XL offsets the massive front end and its C-shaped accents. AT4 models wear some off-road cues that might appeal to those who use it as a tow appliance, first and foremost. Inside the Yukon has a soothing and sedate look, with luxurious touches of metallic trim and leather.

Is the Chevrolet Suburban a good-looking car?

It’s also handsome, if a little more conservative inside. The sharp details on the Suburban’s front end don’t upset the balanced and streamlined shape it delivers from the sides and the rear, even in the blacked-out RST and high-riding ZL1 specs. The interior has a push button shifter, which we don’t care for, but has a well-organized functionality that cleans up nicely in High Country trim.

Winner: GMC Yukon XL

 

2023 Chevrolet Suburban with Super Cruise

2023 Chevrolet Suburban with Super Cruise

Suburban vs. Yukon XL safety

  • Super Cruise is super

  • NHTSA scores aren’t so good

  • IIHS remains silent

The Suburban and Yukon both carry standard automatic emergency braking, but both share a four-star overall rating from the NHTSA that’s below par, especially for such new designs. Options range from blind-spot monitors to active lane control and a surround-view camera system; there’s also a rear camera mirror and Super Cruise, GM’s marvelous driver-assist setup that permits hands-free driving on about 300,000 miles of mapped North American roads. It’s not “self-driving”—it’s better than that misleading misnomer.

Winner: A draw

 

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali

Winner: GMC Yukon XL

Either SUV remains a strong choice for any driver that needs lots of space and lots of tow capacity. We give the 2023 GMC Yukon a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10, with a standout score for styling that only gets more convincing in its most expensive Denali models. (Read more about how we rate cars.) The Suburban slots in just shy of the GMC at a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, with a lower styling score but otherwise identical scores. If it’s value at the top of your list, the Suburban can be less expensive—and could be the better choice. Otherwise, GMC’s biggest SUV remains our favorite of this pair.

Summary

6.5
Expert Rating
The 2023 GMC Yukon is a big SUV with flagship-grade tech, especially in tony—and expensive—Denali guise.
6.2
Expert Rating
If you need its space and its utility, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban is tough to beat.

Styling

8.0
Expert Rating
The 2022 GMC Yukon is like wearing a suit over full football pads.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
Though far from sexy, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban has clean lines and a wide range of trims.
Read More

Performance

7.0
Expert Rating
The 2023 GMC Yukon is no slouch, and it offers up a buttery smooth ride with the optional air suspension.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban can be plenty powerful.
Read More

Comfort & Quality

9.0
Expert Rating
In either standard or XL length, the 2023 GMC Yukon has a massive and massively comfortable cabin.
Read More
9.0
Expert Rating
The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban is massive inside.
Read More

Safety

6.0
Expert Rating
We’re still waiting for full crash-test data for the 2023 GMC Yukon.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban could have better crash-test scores.
Read More

Features

8.0
Expert Rating
The 2023 GMC Yukon can be downright decadent in Denali guise.
Read More
8.0
Expert Rating
The 2023 Chevrolet Suburban can be outfitted like a luxury SUV, with a price to match.
Read More

Fuel Economy

1.0
Expert Rating
The 2023 GMC Yukon is at its best in diesel form, but it’s not particularly frugal.
Read More
1.0
Expert Rating
The optional turbodiesel returns impressive fuel economy.
Read More

MSRP

from $54,500
from $55,200

Invoice

from $51,557
from $52,503

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

17
17 (2022)

Engine

Gas V8, 5.3L
Gas V8, 5.3L

Drivetrain

Rear Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Rear Wheel Drive Read Full Specs

Compare Free Dealer Price Quote

With competitive price quotes from multiple dealers, you will be prepared when you meet your local car dealer. Please tell us how to contact you so that dealers can compete for your business!
Search Dealers by ZIP Code
Update ZIP Code
2023 GMC Yukon
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Looking for dealers in your area...
ajax-loader_icon
Powered By
*As configured. Excludes taxes, title, license and other customary fees, such as dealer documentation fees, tire and battery disposal fees and, where applicable, finance charges. By clicking on “Get Your Price Quote Now”, you agree to our Terms of Use (including the Supplemental Terms) and Privacy Policy. You further consent to being contacted at the number you provided by CarsDirect and certain participating automotive dealerships, which may include autodials, text messages, and/or pre-recorded calls; this consent is not a condition of purchase or service. Message and data rates may apply.
Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Test drive: 2022 BMW i4 puts electric moves in 4-Series body Test drive: 2022 BMW i4 puts electric moves in 4-Series body
Genesis prices 2023 G80 electric car at $81,000, expands EVs to more states Genesis prices 2023 G80 electric car at $81,000, expands EVs to more states
2023 Nissan Kicks increases $300 to start at $21,585 2023 Nissan Kicks increases $300 to start at $21,585
2023 Nissan Rogue gets modest price increase to $28,655 2023 Nissan Rogue gets modest price increase to $28,655
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.