2020 Audi A6 Allroad wagon earns Top Safety Pick+

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
May 18, 2020

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad wagon earned a Top Safety Pick+ designation, the highest safety award bestowed by the IIHS, the automaker announced Monday. The Allroad's sedan counterpart, the 2020 Audi A6, also earned a TSP+ designation. 

Both vehicles earned "Good" ratings on all six crash tests, but the Allroad wagon earned "Good" ratings on its standard Matrix-design LED headlights with automatic high beams. The 2020 A6 Allroad does not come in the base Premium trim offered on the A6 sedan, which earned an "Acceptable" rating for its standard headlights. 

The standard automatic emergency braking system earned "Superior" ratings for avoiding collisions with other vehicles in 12 mph and 25 mph tests, and "Superior" marks for avoiding collisions with pedestrians. Audi's system also detects cyclists at speeds up to 52 mph, according to Audi. 

Optional safety features include adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts. 

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad wagon is a sporty alternative to crossover SUVs like the Audi Q7 or Q8, yet it offers more off-road capability than the A6 sedan. 

