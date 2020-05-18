2021 Toyota Venza and Sienna revealed: Hybrid power, all-wheel drive, coming this year

At least in some ways, it feels like 2010 all over again.

The 2021 Toyota Venza crossover SUV and 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan were revealed Monday as mostly hybrid, all-wheel drive family vehicles. After a long absence and previous incarnation as a wagon, the Venza is reborn as a crossover SUV.

The new Venza is still spacious, comfortable, and sized a bit larger than the RAV4, but it's more aligned with the company's three-row Highlander crossover. The Venza's shapes are more organic and flowing, which is a contrast to the macho RAV4. The Venza is powered exclusively by a hybrid powertrain that's borrowed from the RAV4 and pairs a 2.5-liter inline-4 to electric motors and a hybrid battery pack. All-wheel drive is standard on the new Venza too, although Toyota's chief for sales in North America, Bob Carter, said the new crossover would be steered toward "urban" drivers.

The Venza's interior heads uptown with a large center touchscreen, up to 12.3 inches across in top trims, available two-tone leather, heated and cooled front seats, and an available panoramic roof that can dim or become transparent at the push of a button. Toyota says the five-seat crossover can manage up to 40 mpg combined when it's rated by the EPA, and a full suite of active safety features including automatic emergency braking is standard on the Venza.

Toyota will source the Venza crossover from its Takaoka, Japan plant.

2021 Toyota Sienna 2021 Toyota Sienna XSE 2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum

The Sienna minivan returns for 2021, overhauled from its current shape and with a slightly new direction. The new van seats up to eight in some configurations and is available with all-wheel drive (the Sienna up until this year was the only van to offer it), but now adds a standard hybrid powertrain for better gas mileage. The Sienna uses a similar powertrain to the Venza, RAV4 Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid that pairs a 2.5-liter inline-4 to hybrid batteries and electric motors. The combination will deliver up to 33 mpg combined, according to Toyota, without intruding on passenger space.

Carter said the new Sienna would still cater to families, but an upscale Platinum trim would add luxury touches for executive riders. The second row seats slide fore and aft 25 inches, and top trims of the van will offer ottomans that can extend for long-haul comfort. Combined with new interior materials and luxury amenities, Carter said the new Sienna could draw corporate dollars looking for executive-level comfort without sky-high prices.

2021 Toyota Sienna XSE

Like the Venza, the Sienna is equipped with Toyota's latest array of active safety features including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. The Sienna is available with family-friendly features such as an in-cabin PA system, rear-seat entertainment, a digital rearview mirror, seven USB ports, a 9.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility and 18 cupholders.

The Sienna will be built in Indiana.

The Venza will go on sale later this summer and the Sienna will arrive by the end of the year. Toyota didn't say how much the new vehicles would cost when they go on sale.