2022 Golf GTI preview, 2020 Lexus LS500 review, 2020 Mini Cooper SE review: What's New @ The Car Connection

8 things to know about the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI is still more than a year away from arriving, but there is plenty to get excited about for the eighth generation of the hot hatch.

Thinking about trading in your car? Practice patience

The car you planned on trading in to take advantage of some of these new car deals may not be worth as much as it was two months ago. Used car prices were down more than 11% in April, and J.D. Power expects them to be down 7% through June.

2021 Kia Sportage review

The 2021 Kia Sportage is a relative steal thanks to its long warranty and streamlined lineup. We give it a 6.7 TCC Rating, which is competitive among the popular players from Honda and Toyota.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Lexus LS500

Review update: 2020 Lexus LS500 steps out from a luxury car shadow

It’s easy to get lost in the curve appeal of the Lexus LC coupe or convertible. Everything pales compared to the swoopy, concept-car lines. A lit road flare wouldn’t get much more than side-eye next to the LC. Even the 2020 Lexus LS500 sedan would have a tough time standing out.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR spy shots

A hardcore version of the recently revealed Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI has been spotted.

Acura RLX to bow out after 2020

With annual sales in the United States averaging less than 2,000 units over the past five years, Acura's RLX was already on its last legs and now the automaker has decided to put it to rest.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Mini Cooper SE

First drive review: The 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric car realigns how I see EVs

After nearly three hours behind the wheel of the all-electric 2020 Mini Cooper SE, my back ached for anything that resembled comfortable. I found respite at a tree, sitting on semi-cozy mulch, and contemplated my next move.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E charging rates look competitive vs. E-Tron and I-Pace

Ford has verified that its upcoming Mach-E electric SUV will recover up to 61 miles of range in 10 minutes on 150-kw fast chargers.

Could Tesla's million-mile battery help it undercut gasoline vehicles in sticker price?

Achieving price parity with gasoline cars is a prerequisite of widespread electric-car adoption. A new Tesla battery could achieve that, according to a new report.